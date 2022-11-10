Class A Section Final Preview: Vestal vs #10 Union-Endicott
ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the Class A championship game, Vestal will visit the #10 team in the state, Union-Endicott.
This will be a rivalry rematch of a defensive struggle from earlier in the year, a game that Union-Endicott won 12-7 on home turf.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Friday.
