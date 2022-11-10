ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Class A Section Final Preview: Vestal vs #10 Union-Endicott

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elbIy_0j6VmxpH00

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the Class A championship game, Vestal will visit the #10 team in the state, Union-Endicott.

This will be a rivalry rematch of a defensive struggle from earlier in the year, a game that Union-Endicott won 12-7 on home turf.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

cuse.com

Women's Basketball Hosts Binghamton for Empire State Night

Syracuse (2-0) is set to host Binghamton (2-0) on Empire State Night, Monday, Nov. 14 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. on ACCNX. Everything from in-game entertainment to music selection will be New York themed to celebrate the first theme game of the season for the Orange. Syracuse has four student-athletes who call New York home, including all three captains Teisha Hyman, Dyaisha Fair and Kyra Wood as well as sophomore forward Saniaa Wilson.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
BATH, NY
nysportsday.com

The Jug Game Win Goes To Ithaca

There is a story about this college football rivalry game with Ithaca and Cortland, two NY state upstate schools that go unnoticed because they are affiliated as NCAA Division III and not in a class with the Division 1 powers of Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, or Alabama. Then again, this...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

