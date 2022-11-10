Read full article on original website
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Despite snow, members shoot at last Allen County Archers event of season
SPENCERVILLE — Despite a large morning snowfall, a small group of dedicated archers shot at the Allen County Archers’ last shoot of the season on Saturday. Wade Cole, the club’s president, said about five archers show up to every shoot, while those with clearer conditions are more packed. He said attendees could shoot 15 targets, many of which were 3D models of animals to simulate hunting.
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
Walmart of Bellefontaine’s grand re-opening includes several local donations
Walmart of Bellefontaine celebrated its 34th year and a grand re-opening after renovations during a Friday morning ceremony, which also took the time to honor its approximately 300 associates, including eight veterans who work at the store, and to make several donations to area organizations. “Our store has been serving...
hometownstations.com
Glenn trying to address rental property problems in the 6th ward
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.
Nutrien Lima emergency response team finishes strong in competition
LIMA – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team brought home one first-place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the United States, Canada and Trinidad competed in 7...
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
Suspect found in clothing store after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
PIQUA — A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Shelby County to Miami County Monday morning. Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert from the city’s FLOCK camera system just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle in question was a blue 2015 Chevrolet truck that was reported stolen from Fayette County.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. "It's been a progression of related diseases since then," said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally it's just a waiting game right now."
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 28-Nov. 8
Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
Times-Bulletin
Pratt, Phillips lead Van Wert past undefeated West Holmes
MARION — Just keep finding a way to win. That's exactly what Van Wert did in the their regional semifinal victory over previously undefeated West Holmes 40-35 on Saturday night at Harding Stadium. After originally holding a 21-0 lead, the Cougars went down 35-34 to the Knights with 5:11...
Times-Bulletin
Vantage Cup & Saucer Restaurant opens its doors to the community
VAN WERT — Anyone looking for a place to grab a quick lunch with a colleague, friend, or family member should consider the Cup & Saucer Restaurant at Vantage Career Center. The Cup and Saucer Restaurant is managed by the students in the Culinary Arts program, alongside new instructor Scott Shardelow.
‘We’re going in after our kids’
LIMA — In late July, a 10-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she was leaving a family gathering on Cole and Spring Streets. It was the second time that the girl, one of two people injured that evening, had been caught in crossfire after the shooting death of DeJuan Adams, 26, days earlier. But it also revived efforts to mediate conflict, treat generational trauma and examine the city’s response to gun violence.
Delphos Herald
Delphos Police reports
DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 339 calls for service in the month of October, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of October and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
countynewsonline.org
Special: A longtime resident of the Darke County Animal Shelter is looking for a new home
Skippy is the Shelter’s longest resident who has been there for 91 days!! Skippy came to the Shelter as a stray, so the Shelter’s knowledge is limited and only to what they have observed. They believe Skippy is a 1-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Skippy knows how to sit, lay down and loves treats. Skippy is a sweet boy who loves to run after toys and doesn’t know a stranger. Skippy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter.
