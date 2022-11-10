Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO