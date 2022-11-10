ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi voters spurn Brett Favre; Tennessee divided on Taylor Swift: AP polling

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 4 days ago
A significant majority of voters in Mississippi do not view Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre very favorably, while country-bred Tennessee voters are split on their opinion of pop star Taylor Swift, according to polling.

Those results are included in AP VoteCast, an extensive election survey conducted for the Associated Press of more than 94,000 U.S. voters throughout the midterm elections.

Americans in the survey are asked what they think about a number of political issues and newsy events — including on celebrities in the spotlight like Favre and Swift.

It appears Favre did not throw a Hail Mary with Mississippians, in whose state he’s caught up in a massive welfare scandal.

About 2 in 10 Mississippi voters view Favre favorably, while 4 in 10 view the former Green Bay quarterback unfavorably.

Favre is accused of pushing Mississippi’s governor to use welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. The three-time MVP football player also had to repay welfare funds awarded to him for speeches he never gave.

Swift has enjoyed more favorable recent coverage, releasing chart-topping songs on her new album “Midnights.”

But the singer’s venture into Tennessee politics appears to be less of a crowd pleaser in the birthplace of country music.

About 4 in 10 Tennessee voters hold a favorable opinion of Swift, while 3 in 10, as The Associated Press put it, “are never, ever getting back together with the songstress.” Another 3 in 10 said they didn’t know enough about her.

Swift broke her silence on politics in 2018 and announced she was backing a Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee against Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R).

And in a 2020 documentary, Swift pulled no punches when she called Blackburn “Trump in a wig.”

Voters also waded into another uncommon midterm election polling question: Should Massachusetts legalize happy hour?

It’s banned in the state, but 6 in 10 Massachusetts voters said they want those half-priced drinks at the bar.

AP VoteCast is a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The poll of the American electorate was conducted over nine days.

Comments / 20

Mr. Grinch ☕
2d ago

Bret Farve STOLE Welfare Benefits and used the $1.2 Million for a Volleyball 🏐 Court at his Daughter's School! This guy is worth over $500Million, yet he's STEALING Welfare Benefits?

Reply
13
Helen Varnado
2d ago

Brett Favre is guilty as sin. I don't need a survey to answer that question. if he wasn't why did he not want the media to know? plus he didn't say he didn't take the money, he said he didn't know where the money came from. he knew he got money to give speeches he never gave and never intended to. Taylor swift has a right to voice her opinion about any candidate she has issues with, she's a registered voter and she obviously didn't like the other candidates position on her policies

Reply
5
Paula Hire
2d ago

It wasn't all Farve; Bryant was the governor and had say so in how and to whom the money was dispersed. How much was Reeves involved, he was lt governor. There remains a lot of unanswered questions. However, the volleyball facility is hard proof of some wrong-doing on the part of several.

Reply
5
The Hill

