Mississippi voters spurn Brett Favre; Tennessee divided on Taylor Swift: AP polling

A significant majority of voters in Mississippi do not view Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre very favorably, while country-bred Tennessee voters are split on their opinion of pop star Taylor Swift, according to polling.

Those results are included in AP VoteCast, an extensive election survey conducted for the Associated Press of more than 94,000 U.S. voters throughout the midterm elections.

Americans in the survey are asked what they think about a number of political issues and newsy events — including on celebrities in the spotlight like Favre and Swift.

It appears Favre did not throw a Hail Mary with Mississippians, in whose state he’s caught up in a massive welfare scandal.

About 2 in 10 Mississippi voters view Favre favorably, while 4 in 10 view the former Green Bay quarterback unfavorably.

Favre is accused of pushing Mississippi’s governor to use welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. The three-time MVP football player also had to repay welfare funds awarded to him for speeches he never gave.

Swift has enjoyed more favorable recent coverage, releasing chart-topping songs on her new album “Midnights.”

But the singer’s venture into Tennessee politics appears to be less of a crowd pleaser in the birthplace of country music.

About 4 in 10 Tennessee voters hold a favorable opinion of Swift, while 3 in 10, as The Associated Press put it, “are never, ever getting back together with the songstress.” Another 3 in 10 said they didn’t know enough about her.

Swift broke her silence on politics in 2018 and announced she was backing a Democratic Senate candidate in Tennessee against Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R).

And in a 2020 documentary, Swift pulled no punches when she called Blackburn “Trump in a wig.”

Voters also waded into another uncommon midterm election polling question: Should Massachusetts legalize happy hour?

It’s banned in the state, but 6 in 10 Massachusetts voters said they want those half-priced drinks at the bar.

AP VoteCast is a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The poll of the American electorate was conducted over nine days.