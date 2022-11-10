Read full article on original website
Amid jump in respiratory infections, doctors urge mindfulness ahead of holidays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fall and winter seasons are typically busy for pediatricians because they’re dealing with multiple viruses including the flu, parainfluenza, and RSV, but this year has been particularly busy -- coming out of a pandemic. “I think the biggest tip is to not be afraid of...
RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest
HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
RSV can cause serious health complications for adults
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Health officials continue to warn the community about the dangers of COVID and the flu, but now they say you need to be aware of the health issues respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause. Although this is most commonly found in children, it can also cause serious...
Hawaii Nurses’ Association to picket at Straub Medical Center, highlighting various concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Nurses’ Association plans to picket at Straub Medical Center to highlight various concerns amid their fight for a better contract. Nurses at Straub Medical Center said Friday they’ve rejected a final contract offer — with 96% voting “no” — because they say it fails to address patient safety concerns.
RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies
As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
From functioning alcoholic to ultramarathon runner
Anthony Murata describes himself as a functioning alcoholic who turned his life around. Now, he's embarking on an ambitious mission to help others struggling with addiction.
City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration
Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. Several screeners have been placed back into remedial...
Injured female youth airlifted at Waimano Falls Trail
Hawai'i Fire Department reported that they successfully rescued an injured female hiker in her teens. She was hiking at Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
Trade winds will prevail in the days to come
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will shift slightly this week, blowing from a more east-northeast direction and decreasing in strength slightly from Sunday through Tuesday. Still further trade wind weakening and wind direction shift from the east is expected from Wednesday through Friday as an approaching cold front north of the state will tend […]
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Ala Wai to Walina St. lane closures due to main breaks
Honolulu City Officials announced that a water main break is flooding the area.
Waikiki Business Improvement District seeing improvements in policing, crime prevention
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
HFD uses GPS tracking to find hikers lost out at night
The Honolulu Fire Department said they airlifted a male and female hiker off of Moanalua Middle Ridge trail on Sunday, Nov. 13.
State waters will now require annual lay net permits
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources is now requiring all lay netters to obtain permits to lay their nets in state waters.
Hawai’i robotics team ranks 5th in the world
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waffles robotics team from Assets School became the fifth ranked robotics team according to First Tech Challenge; they are the only team in Hawai’i to rank in the top 10. “The high ranking definitely shows our hard work and dedication to our team and program,” said Team Waffles Captain Mitchell Kee Chong […]
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
