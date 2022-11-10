ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

RSV cases are surging with 2-year-olds getting hit the hardest

HONOLULU(KHON2) — RSV cases are continuing to rise, filling many local pediatric intensive care units. Here’s what parents need to know and what officials are planning to do if things get worse. RSV cases are surging and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President Hilton Raethel said kids 2 years old and younger are getting hit the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

RSV can cause serious health complications for adults

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Health officials continue to warn the community about the dangers of COVID and the flu, but now they say you need to be aware of the health issues respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause. Although this is most commonly found in children, it can also cause serious...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

RSV: Paramedic gives life-saving tips for babies

As the respiratory illness known as RSV continues to spread across the country, including Hawaii, infants are especially vulnerable to getting seriously ill. In some cases, the disease can be fatal. But there are life-saving measures that can make a difference.
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu

Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration

Former Hawaii player remembers 3 University of Virginia students killed in shooting. A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team as they returned from a field trip, authorities said. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. Several screeners have been placed back into remedial...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Trade winds will prevail in the days to come

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will shift slightly this week, blowing from a more east-northeast direction and decreasing in strength slightly from Sunday through Tuesday. Still further trade wind weakening and wind direction shift from the east is expected from Wednesday through Friday as an approaching cold front north of the state will tend […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawai’i robotics team ranks 5th in the world

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waffles robotics team from Assets School became the fifth ranked robotics team according to First Tech Challenge; they are the only team in Hawai’i to rank in the top 10. “The high ranking definitely shows our hard work and dedication to our team and program,” said Team Waffles Captain Mitchell Kee Chong […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
KAILUA, HI

