Gilroy, CA

A Halloween Night: Pixels Meet at Winchester House

On October 23, Pixels in the Bay Area gathered for a night of spooky fun at the Winchester Mystery House.. A historic mansion located in San Jose, the Winchester Mystery House was originally the private residence of a woman named Sarah Winchester. Construction began in 1884, but, due to Sarah’s beliefs that finishing the mansion would cause her own death, she saw the manor continuously updated and adapted even years after it was originally supposed to be complete. In popular myths, it is believed that the ghost of Sarah still remains in the mansion, walking around as she oversees its construction. Nine months after Winchester’s death in 1922, the Winchester Mystery House became a local Halloween attraction.
Save Up to 50% at California's Great America Winterfest!

Step into a world of holiday magic at California’s Great America WinterFest!. The Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event returns this year, sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Guests can ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, take in the dazzling sights, sip on crafted hot chocolate, and marvel at spectacular live shows.
A 19-year-old Stanford student has been elected to the local school board

A19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, will become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. In recent updates from the county, Nori has retained a significant advantage over his opponent and currently has 56.38% of the vote, for a nearly 1,000-vote lead.
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Santa Clara Unified Elementary School Construction Plans Sour Because of High Construction Costs

School Districts aren’t immune from financial frustrations, especially when construction costs skyrocket while Santa Clara Unified School District is in the middle of creating cost estimates for elementary school upgrade projects. Elementary School Remodels. According to Mark Schiel, Chief Business Official, with inflation and the rise in construction costs,...
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
San Mateo-Hayward Bridge in Foster City (with Map & Photos)

Connecting the San Francisco Peninsula to the East Bay is the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, which is often referred to simply as the San Mateo Bridge. The original structure had to be replaced during the 1960s because the area had become overcrowded and the aging bridge was severely overcrowded. The new bridge cost a whopping $70 million and had two lanes in each direction.
San Jose school measures sweeping to victory

Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
