A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus payments
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
"That's Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and more
camaspostrecord.com
Camas Council to hold public hearing on fire impact fees
The Camas City Council this week signaled its willingness to increase the city’s fire impact fees developers pay to help cover residential and non-residential developments’ future strain on the Camas-Washougal Fire Department. Although the Council is leaning toward bonds to fund the replacement of two CWFD fire stations...
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
opb.org
Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts
A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
KGW
Gluesenkamp Perez maintains lead after large ballot drop in tight race for Washington's 3rd District
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Election Night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez held an 11,123-vote lead over Republican Joe Kent. The preliminary results were a surprise to many political forecasters — a sign that Gluesenkamp Perez had a chance to flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from red to blue. In...
Clark County wants a new bridge, but not one with tolls
The plan is to replace the I-5 bridge that crosses the state line from Vancouver into Portland, but the Clark County Council says “no way” to using tolls to pay for it. The county argues the toll places an unreasonable burden on Washington residents. Currently, 78,000 residents commute...
Wheeler requesting massive ‘down payment’ to fund city camping sites
Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking for $27 million for a “down payment” on three of the six sanctioned camping sites in the city. It will fund construction, operational costs, private security, and a navigation team to conduct outreach.
Clark County comes out against tolling for I-5 bridge replacement megaproject
(The Center Square) – The Washington county that hosts one entrance of the Washington-Oregon Interstate 5 bridge has come out against tolling any lanes on its multibillion dollar replacement. The replacement bridge across the Columbia River, estimated to cost anywhere between $3.2 billion and $4.8 billion, is to be...
Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin
City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty
The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
Rene Gonzalez with healthy lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in bruising Portland City Council race, partial returns show
Portland businessman and political newcomer Rene Gonzalez racked up a healthy lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty by Wednesday morning in a bruising City Council race that offered striking contrasts in track records and policy and competing visions for how to best bring the city’s multiple crises under control.
Portland’s cat cafe closes again; 7 lives remain for Purrington’s
Purrington’s Cat Lounge is closing again. Portland’s only cat cafe opened in 2015 on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but closed in 2018. It landed on its feet in 2019, reopening under new ownership. But now those owners are calling it quits, too, and Sunday is the...
Clackamas County will work into the weekend to tally results of 65,000 remaining ballots
Clackamas County election workers will work on Veterans Day and on Saturday to finish tallying an estimated 60,000 to 65,000 remaining ballots. County Clerk Sherry Hall, who drew criticism for her decision to release unofficial results less frequently than other counties on Election Day, now appears to be one of the few county clerks directing permanent and temporary employees to stay on the job through the weekend to finish tabulating results.
camaspostrecord.com
Washougal residents shocked by rent increases
Saree Adams has dealt with several serious medical conditions, including a brain aneurysm, during the course of her life, but she doesn’t have any cardiovascular issues that could have caused some significant problems on Thursday, Aug. 18, when she found a piece of paper taped to her front door that informed her that her monthly rent total was going to increase by almost $400.
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
WWEEK
The Owner of An Abandoned Car Wash Doesn’t Have to Pay Property Taxes Because He Pledges It Will Someday Be Affordable Housing
Address: 5733 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Square footage: 2,832 square feet (car wash); 0.37 acres (entire lot) The derelict car wash tucked behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard gives no indication it’s about to become housing, unless you count the tents.
'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council
Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
