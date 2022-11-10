ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camas, WA

camaspostrecord.com

Camas Council to hold public hearing on fire impact fees

The Camas City Council this week signaled its willingness to increase the city’s fire impact fees developers pay to help cover residential and non-residential developments’ future strain on the Camas-Washougal Fire Department. Although the Council is leaning toward bonds to fund the replacement of two CWFD fire stations...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County report recommends replacing gas appliances to reduce health and climate change impacts

A new report from Multnomah County health officials recommends households transition from gas appliances to electric because research shows gas stoves release pollutants that pose high risks to human health and contribute to climate change. On Thursday, Multnomah County Health Department officials presented their findings to the board of commissioners...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
OREGON CITY, OR
opb.org

Massive change coming to Portland city government

Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
Portland Tribune

Map: Where Gonzalez beat Hardesty

The challenger unseated the incumbent by winning on the east and west sides of Portland.Portland City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Hardesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland in the Nov. 8 runoff election. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. A map of Multnomah County voter precinct results compiled by KOIN 6 News shows that Gonzalez swept the west side of the Willamette and east of I-84. He also claimed a majority of voters around his own neighborhood in the greater Sellwood-Moreland...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Clackamas County will work into the weekend to tally results of 65,000 remaining ballots

Clackamas County election workers will work on Veterans Day and on Saturday to finish tallying an estimated 60,000 to 65,000 remaining ballots. County Clerk Sherry Hall, who drew criticism for her decision to release unofficial results less frequently than other counties on Election Day, now appears to be one of the few county clerks directing permanent and temporary employees to stay on the job through the weekend to finish tabulating results.
camaspostrecord.com

Washougal residents shocked by rent increases

Saree Adams has dealt with several serious medical conditions, including a brain aneurysm, during the course of her life, but she doesn’t have any cardiovascular issues that could have caused some significant problems on Thursday, Aug. 18, when she found a piece of paper taped to her front door that informed her that her monthly rent total was going to increase by almost $400.
WASHOUGAL, WA
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council

Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
WEST LINN, OR

Community Policy