Read full article on original website
Sherri Angel
4d ago
Does his family understand his criminal background and his failure to comply and the lives he put in danger with him running the streets? Apparently not....
Reply
12
Bonnie Satteree
4d ago
He made himself a danger to himself and others by running. The fact he was not complaint also made him a danger. Question is did he have a weapon or not? Initial reports said he did, so if he pointed it at any of those officers, they had the right to initiate lethal force to bring the situation to an end.
Reply
8
Paulette Blackner
4d ago
if he was so afraid of going to jail, maybe he shouldn't have broken the law, over and over again. duh.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Searching for Suspects Accused of Theft, Trespassing
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Searching for Suspects Accused of Theft, Trespassing. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Five Points Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a male and female who were trespassing on private property and taking items from a vacant structure and an adjacent shed around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.
TACO BELL TERROR: Yelling Man Displaying Gun Shot Dead By Police In Pennsylvania
Two police officers shot a 38-year-old man to death following an incident at a Taco Bell in western Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to a release by the police. The Forest Hills police officers were called a reporter of a man "yelling at people, lifting his shirt and displaying a firearm" in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m., Allegheny County police stated in a release that evening.
WJAC TV
Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
WJAC TV
Police: 2 charged after kids found sleeping in urine surrounded by feces in Johnstown home
According to the criminal complaints filed against them, two Johnstown residents are facing child endangerment charges after police found two children “sleeping in urine and surrounded by dog feces and dog urine.”. Police say they executed a search warrant on Thursday with the Attorney General’s office and Cambria County...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of FedEx Packages from McCalmont Township Residence
MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a theft of packages from a McCalmont Township residence that occurred last month. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31 on Maple Street in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say two packages...
No letup in gun violence in Pittsburgh area
No letup in gun violence over the weekend in the Pittsburgh area. Allegheny County police say the shooting occurred around 7:15 Sunday evening.
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
Three connected to identity theft ring arrested in Westmoreland County
State police in Westmoreland County say they’ve arrested three people believed to be connected to a major identity theft ring. The three suspects are identified as Vasile Catola, Maria Branchi and Minodora Serban
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
WJAC TV
Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility. Troopers say the juveniles were committed to the Adelphoi facility through a court. Authorities say they are looking for Kenydi Scott, Nevaeh Shaw and Edmary Martinez-Montanez. They are facing aggravated...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Scammed Out of Nearly $1K in Online Scam
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into an incident in which an area man was scammed out of nearly $1,000.00 in an online scam. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crime happened around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Spotts Road, in Banks Township, Indiana County.
3 juveniles wanted for aggravated assault escape facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three juveniles have escaped from the Adelphoi facility in Westmoreland County.This happened Friday night along Marcia Street in Derry Township.They are wanted on aggravated assault and escape charges.Anyone with information can call 911.
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Clairton. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers and medics were called to Farnsworth Avenue at around 7:16 p.m. Sunday. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the...
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Multiple “Bricks” Of Fentanyl
A Pennslyvania man has pled guilty to charges of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Gerry Lee Kendall, age 41, pleaded guilty before Senior District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was
Man facing charges after stealing car from repossession lot in McKeesport, police say
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he pulled a woman from a vehicle in a repossession lot in McKeesport and then drove off with it. Police were called to American Recovery in McKeesport for reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found someone...
Comments / 10