ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 10

Sherri Angel
4d ago

Does his family understand his criminal background and his failure to comply and the lives he put in danger with him running the streets? Apparently not....

Reply
12
Bonnie Satteree
4d ago

He made himself a danger to himself and others by running. The fact he was not complaint also made him a danger. Question is did he have a weapon or not? Initial reports said he did, so if he pointed it at any of those officers, they had the right to initiate lethal force to bring the situation to an end.

Reply
8
Paulette Blackner
4d ago

if he was so afraid of going to jail, maybe he shouldn't have broken the law, over and over again. duh.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Searching for Suspects Accused of Theft, Trespassing

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Searching for Suspects Accused of Theft, Trespassing. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Five Points Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County, for a report of a male and female who were trespassing on private property and taking items from a vacant structure and an adjacent shed around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Daily Voice

TACO BELL TERROR: Yelling Man Displaying Gun Shot Dead By Police In Pennsylvania

Two police officers shot a 38-year-old man to death following an incident at a Taco Bell in western Pennsylvania on Sunday, Nov. 3, according to a release by the police. The Forest Hills police officers were called a reporter of a man "yelling at people, lifting his shirt and displaying a firearm" in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard at 10:19 a.m., Allegheny County police stated in a release that evening.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Johnstown man charged for robbery in Sheetz parking lot

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown man is behind bars after robbing a man in a Sheetz parking lot Friday. According to the Johnstown Police Department, 19-year-old Tahjir Triplin faces charges related to robbery, conspiracy and theft. Police say they were called around 7 p.m. to the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Nearly $1K in Online Scam

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into an incident in which an area man was scammed out of nearly $1,000.00 in an online scam. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crime happened around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Spotts Road, in Banks Township, Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy