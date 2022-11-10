Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
The Ohio Board of Education's executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students.
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Cadet: Sky feels ’empty’ after Hilliard pilot’s death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio aviation community continues to mourn the loss of a Hilliard man who died in a plane crash over the weekend. Maj. Curtis Rowe was one of six people killed when two historic planes crashed during an air show in Dallas, Texas. The 64-year-old Rowe served in the Ohio Wing […]
Police find body in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
Columbus schools to change all bus routes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city. According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a […]
NBC4 Columbus
Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers.
NBC4 Columbus
CPD releases body camera footage from shootout
Man pulled shotgun shortly after officers made contact
NBC4 Columbus
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034.
NBC4 Columbus
Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash
Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AdOWHo. University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting.
TWIG Bazaar returns, benefits Nationwide Children’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The TWIG Bazaar returned to Columbus over the weekend. TWIG, which stands for “together with important goals”, is a fundraising group for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This year’s event marked the 100th anniversary as well as the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two years have been virtual. Dozens […]
Lottery ticket sales are distributed unevenly among Ohio’s public, private and charter schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery jackpots are climbing to new records — and the Ohio Lottery Commission benefits from the hype. Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector. Massive lottery jackpots, including a record-shattering $2 billion dollar […]
Local artist wins worldwide contest to get art on beer cans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Depending on where or when you are reading this, it might be time for a beer. If you pick the right one, you will be supporting a Columbus artist, Paul Giovis. Giovis was one of 7,000 artists worldwide to enter a contest to have his art featured on Pabst Blue Ribbon […]
Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
Cirque du Soleil coming to Columbus next summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The world’s most recognized contemporary circus producer is bringing one of its shows to Columbus next year. Cirque du Soleil announced it will have five performances of its show Corteo next June at the Schottenstein Center. The opening show is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 followed by another […]
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Sheetz, bond set at $1 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of of a 21-year old at a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting Kevin Sobnosky, Columbus police said. Ross turned himself in on Sunday. On Oct. 30 […]
Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash
DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
Gas price hike in Columbus short lived
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76. Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but […]
Guns in schools: Big Walnut community members debate weapons proposal
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Community members took part in a forum held at Big Walnut High School on Saturday, debating whether teachers and staff should be armed. Big Walnut Local Schools held the meeting to allow public comment on several proposed changes to weapons policies on campus. The proposed policies could allow teachers and other […]
Strait, Stapleton headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a record-setting crowd in 2022 The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Columbus for a sixth year and announced its headline music acts for the May 27th show at Ohio Stadium. George Straight, The King of Country, who is credited with 33 platinum or multi-platinum selling albums, third all time […]
