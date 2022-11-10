ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution

The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution. The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cadet: Sky feels ’empty’ after Hilliard pilot’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio aviation community continues to mourn the loss of a Hilliard man who died in a plane crash over the weekend. Maj. Curtis Rowe was one of six people killed when two historic planes crashed during an air show in Dallas, Texas. The 64-year-old Rowe served in the Ohio Wing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police find body in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools to change all bus routes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced it will be changing all bus routes for students across the city. According to the district, nearly every student who currently takes the bus to their school in Columbus, including city schools and charter/non-public schools, will likely have a new driver, pick-up and/or drop-off times, or a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple Dollar General stores fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD releases body camera footage from shootout

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard man dies in Texas air show crash

HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

TWIG Bazaar returns, benefits Nationwide Children’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The TWIG Bazaar returned to Columbus over the weekend. TWIG, which stands for “together with important goals”, is a fundraising group for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This year’s event marked the 100th anniversary as well as the first year back since the COVID-19 pandemic. The past two years have been virtual. Dozens […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cirque du Soleil coming to Columbus next summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The world’s most recognized contemporary circus producer is bringing one of its shows to Columbus next year. Cirque du Soleil announced it will have five performances of its show Corteo next June at the Schottenstein Center. The opening show is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 followed by another […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gas price hike in Columbus short lived

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76. Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strait, Stapleton headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a record-setting crowd in 2022 The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Columbus for a sixth year and announced its headline music acts for the May 27th show at Ohio Stadium. George Straight, The King of Country, who is credited with 33 platinum or multi-platinum selling albums, third all time […]
COLUMBUS, OH

