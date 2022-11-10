Read full article on original website
Eric D. Rowe, age 37, of Columbia
Eric D. Rowe, 37, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, November 10th, at T.J. Health Columbia. Eric was born in Somerset, KY on July 26, 1985, a son of Norma Jean (Dykes) Rowe, of Columbia, KY and the late George Glenn Rowe. Eric is survived by. mother, Jean Rowe. significant other,...
Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’
Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
Veteran’s cemetery dedication to be held today
A dedication ceremony for the veteran cemetery at the Russell Springs City Cemetery will be held today. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. today. The community is invited to attend the ceremony, especially local veterans.
City seeking church, organization involvement for light display
The City of Russell Springs is seeking involvement from churches and other local organizations for the Christmas light display at the Russell Springs City Park this holiday season. Mayor Eddie Thomas shares more details. For more information, contact Russell Springs City Hall at 270-866-3981.
KSP responds to riot at maximum security juvenile center in Adair Co.
A riot this past Friday night at the Adair Regional Detention Center, the maximum security juvenile center in neighboring Adair County, prompted a response by the Kentucky State Police, according to authorities. At approximately 9:40 p.m. Friday night, state police received a call requesting assistance regarding a juvenile who had...
Fiscal court to meet this evening
The Russell County Fiscal Court will hold its regular monthly meeting today. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
Laker Swim and Dive opens season with Laker Fall Preview
The Laker Swim and Dive team opened its season hosting the annual Laker Fall Preview meet on Saturday. A total of 24 teams competed in the swim meet with Russell County finishing 4th on the day, behind Elizabethtown, Scott High School, and Central Hardin High School. The varsity dive team...
Chamber of commerce to hold monthly meeting Tuesday
The Russell County Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15th at the Russell County Public Library. Kelly Pierce, the owner and operator of Three Daughters Coffee and Sweets, will be this month’s featured speaker. The board meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the...
County clerk’s office closed until Thursday
The Russell County Clerk’s Office will be closed today, tomorrow and Wednesday, Nov. 14-16th, to attend a clerk’s conference in Louisville. The clerk’s office will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 17th at 8 a.m. and will also be open this coming Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18th and 19th.
