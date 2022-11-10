ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Two more top Twitter execs resign

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCZdW_0j6Vm0H100
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Two top executives in Twitter’s security and privacy division resigned on Thursday amid a growing number of resignations under new CEO Elon Musk’s leadership.

Twitter’s head of moderation and safety, Yoel Roth, quit after Musk held the social media company’s first all-hands meeting on Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

Another executive, Robin Wheeler, also resigned, according to Bloomberg. Wheeler was VP of U.S. client solutions.

And The New York Times reported that human resources employee Kathleen Pacini also quit.

This follows the announced resignation earlier on Thursday of Twitter’s Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday said it was tracking the recent developments at Twitter “with deep concern.” The company is under a consent decree with the federal agency to improve its privacy and safety features.

According to the Post, several employees in the privacy and security department of Twitter have resigned.

Since closing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter two weeks ago, Musk has helmed a chaotic transition. The billionaire immediately fired several top executives upon taking over and laid off nearly half of the company’s 7,500-person workforce last week.

However, Musk said at Thursday’s all-hands meeting that Twitter was still overstaffed and warned of the possibility of bankruptcy, saying that the company did not have enough cash to survive, according to The New York Times.

Musk told employees in an email on Wednesday that the company’s financial situation is “dire” and that “there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn” without “significant revenue” from its newly announced subscription service, according to the Post. The Twitter CEO announced last week that the company would charge $8 per month for its revamped subscription service and allow users to acquire verification badges as part of the deal. The service launched over the weekend.

Updated at 6:28 p.m.

Comments / 174

Steve Burk
4d ago

when all the investigations on why conservatives and Republicans were censored comes to light, those that ordered the censorship will be held accountable for the unlawful Act against the First Amendment freedom of speech violations. these executives are Running Scared because they know they're going to be fired but they are also likely to be prosecuted.

Reply(12)
31
LJWR
4d ago

I think the biggest problem the employees had was that they can't work from home anymore unless they have a verified condition, but have to come in and work 40 hours a week! Can you imagine? They actually have to punch a time clock! Oh the in humanity! 🤨😊😀😁🤣😂🤣😂😅😀🤨🤣😅🤣😂🤣🤣🤣👍

Reply(4)
16
TTrain
4d ago

Elon Musk is doing something that Donald Trump should have done when he got in the front door. Clean house.

Reply(11)
36
