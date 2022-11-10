Update: The incident involving a barricaded subject on Grand Pre Road has been safely resolved. There are no threats to the community. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following at 1:27pm on Monday, November 14: “MCPD units are on scene in the 14200 block of Grand Pre Road for an incident involving a barricaded subject. The incident is contained within a building, however, expect an extended police presence until the incident is resolved. #MCPD #MCPNews” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.

8 HOURS AGO