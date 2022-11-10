ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-vehicle accident kills 1 in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A single-car crash led to the death of an occupant of the car Monday morning in East Moline, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and the East Moline Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident around 9:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 19th Street.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Walcott American Legion expand Veterans Memorial with new statues, plaques.

WALCOTT, Iowa — This Veterans Day, dozens of people in Walcott braved the cold to honor service members at the rededication of the town's Veterans Memorial. Members of Walcott American Legion Post 548 have been working for five or six years to expand the memorial, commander Brian Mengler said. A few members traveled around Iowa looking at different statues and memorial parks before settling on the addition of three new statues, some plaques and new brickwork.
WALCOTT, IA
Muscatine family displaced after Friday morning fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine family of four is safe but homeless after a Friday morning fire ravaged their home, according to the Muscatine Fire Department. Muscatine firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Upon arrival, they found fire blowing from several windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
MUSCATINE, IA
State Rep. Christina Bohannan hoping to unseat US Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's 1st District

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In 2020, Iowa's 1st Congressional District, previously the 2nd District before redistricting in 2021, ended in the closest congressional race in the country. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart, by just six votes to secure her first term in Congress.
IOWA STATE
Davenport, IA
