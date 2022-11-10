Read full article on original website
Related
Rock Island County Sheriff's Offices arrests driver in fatal East Moline crash
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The driver allegedly responsible for the East Moline crash that killed 22-year-old Amia Weathers has been arrested, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. In a post published to the office's Facebook page, authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline,...
Hart faces off with Moody for Rock Island County Sheriff
MOLINE, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States and results for Rock Island County Sheriff are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. On the ballot are Democrat Darren Hart and...
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
Single-vehicle accident kills 1 in East Moline
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A single-car crash led to the death of an occupant of the car Monday morning in East Moline, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and the East Moline Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident around 9:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 19th Street.
CDC concerned over lower flu shot numbers this year, local health experts weigh in
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The CDC is concerned over declining flu vaccination numbers this year. The organization said around 34 million flu vaccines were given to adults between August and mid-October 2021. This year, that number is down to around 29 million. Local health experts are worried about...
Walcott American Legion expand Veterans Memorial with new statues, plaques.
WALCOTT, Iowa — This Veterans Day, dozens of people in Walcott braved the cold to honor service members at the rededication of the town's Veterans Memorial. Members of Walcott American Legion Post 548 have been working for five or six years to expand the memorial, commander Brian Mengler said. A few members traveled around Iowa looking at different statues and memorial parks before settling on the addition of three new statues, some plaques and new brickwork.
Muscatine family displaced after Friday morning fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine family of four is safe but homeless after a Friday morning fire ravaged their home, according to the Muscatine Fire Department. Muscatine firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Upon arrival, they found fire blowing from several windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
State Rep. Christina Bohannan hoping to unseat US Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's 1st District
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In 2020, Iowa's 1st Congressional District, previously the 2nd District before redistricting in 2021, ended in the closest congressional race in the country. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart, by just six votes to secure her first term in Congress.
In their own words: Meet the candidates running for Illinois' 72nd House district
MOLINE, Ill. — We are wrapping up our election series with one final roundtable — bringing you conversations with the candidates of some of the area's biggest races, including the race for 72nd District District Rep. Democrat Gregg Johnson is facing off against Republican Tom Martens. These are...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0