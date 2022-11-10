WALCOTT, Iowa — This Veterans Day, dozens of people in Walcott braved the cold to honor service members at the rededication of the town's Veterans Memorial. Members of Walcott American Legion Post 548 have been working for five or six years to expand the memorial, commander Brian Mengler said. A few members traveled around Iowa looking at different statues and memorial parks before settling on the addition of three new statues, some plaques and new brickwork.

