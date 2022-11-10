Read full article on original website
Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
Fenway Sports Group’s sale of Liverpool FC could spark a bidding war between the world’s two richest sports team owners. Mukesh Ambani, owner of the Indian Premier League’s Mumbai Indians, is interested in the Premier League club — but he may face opposition from Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who has recently been linked to Liverpool as well.
As the world returned to some sense of normalcy following the darkest days of the pandemic, outdoor activities saw a major resurgence, including niche sports that had only been seen as novelties. Enter pickleball: fun, easy to learn, inexpensive. But now, it’s evolved into something even bigger — two of...
