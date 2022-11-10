Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
Festival of Lights returns to Sinnissippi in Rockford on November 25
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An annual Rockford tradition returns for another year to light up this holiday season as the Festival of Lights kicks off its season on November 25 at Sinnissippi Park. This year, the festival will display 20 new lights to get you in the holiday spirit along...
Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline
There’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area
Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
WIFR
Holiday shoppers can now check their Christmas list off early
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, small businesses are showing off their artistic abilities in a unique way. From stained glass wine bottles to homemade vegetable dips and even unique quilts, the Rockford Arts and Crafts fair has something for everyone on your Christmas list. “I’ve...
Stateline Area Resources for Families in Need During the Holidays
If your family needs help this holiday season, there are resources available to you in the Stateline! We’ve put together a list of resources for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you need a meal for Thanksgiving, there are several places where you can receive one. Rockford: A free Thanksgiving meal...
WIFR
Making purchases, with a purpose at Loves Park Christmas Market
LOVES PARKS, Ill. (WIFR) - The holidays are a time for giving, and Redeemer Church in Loves Park, invites people to purchase Christmas presents, with a purpose. Saturday morning was the kick off for the church’s outdoor Christmas Market, where shoppers could see Santa Claus and look for various items, handcrafted by both local and global artisans. International Humanitarian Relief Deacon, Jamie Operman, says artisans are paid a good living wage to take care of their children, and keep their families together.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
MyStateline.com
Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those in similar situations
A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those …. A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s …. Thanksgiving is less...
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
MyStateline.com
AIR FRY DAY: Rockford Art Deli and Parmesan Fried Green Beans
Jarrod from Rockford Art Deli is helping Michelle air fry green beans to get us all ready for Thanksgiving. He’s also dropping details about the ’12 Days of RAD’ and Rockford Art Deli’s November free print day featuring your favorite football teams.
WIFR
Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign rings in giving season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday giving season begins Saturday with the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Organizers say donations this year will help community members deal with inflation, housing and unemployment. “All of us are in that difficult spot. But at the same time, the need...
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
How much would Kevin’s grocery order in ‘Home Alone’ cost today?
Kevin spent less than $20 during his trip to the supermarket in 1990. You won't be so lucky making the same trip today.
WIFR
Unseasonable chill goes nowhere as snow chances increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extraordinarily warm start to the month of November, things have taken a major turn for the colder and more wintry. One day after picking up our first measurable snow of the season, Sunday saw another day of unseasonably chilly temperatures, with highs not getting out of the 30s for a second straight day.
Layered Ice Cream is Available in Illinois and It’s Absolutely Scrumptious
Because of my ice cream addiction, I'm on the hunt for a frozen treat on a daily basis, and when I find a new place that serves a dessert that comes "ala mode" then I'm all in to try it. I've tried ice cream in many different forms over the...
MyStateline.com
Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon
The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s major grocery stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven’t snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time. And because of the avian bird flu, supplies across the country are down by 2%, which means prices are are up slightly. Last year, the average price was about […]
WIFR
Big drop in temperatures with possible snow on the way
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is a much colder day compared to how yesterday was, with a temperature drop of 39 degrees. Our high of today was 49 degrees but after five in the morning, but we reached lower 30s today with dew points in the 20s. Winds are moving...
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington
There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.
Comments / 0