Belvidere, IL

StatelineKids

Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline

There’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area

Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Holiday shoppers can now check their Christmas list off early

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, small businesses are showing off their artistic abilities in a unique way. From stained glass wine bottles to homemade vegetable dips and even unique quilts, the Rockford Arts and Crafts fair has something for everyone on your Christmas list. “I’ve...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Making purchases, with a purpose at Loves Park Christmas Market

LOVES PARKS, Ill. (WIFR) - The holidays are a time for giving, and Redeemer Church in Loves Park, invites people to purchase Christmas presents, with a purpose. Saturday morning was the kick off for the church’s outdoor Christmas Market, where shoppers could see Santa Claus and look for various items, handcrafted by both local and global artisans. International Humanitarian Relief Deacon, Jamie Operman, says artisans are paid a good living wage to take care of their children, and keep their families together.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those in similar situations

A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Family, whose babies died in infancy, helps those …. A local family is using a painful experience to help others with similar stories. Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s …. Thanksgiving is less...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Accumulation Snow Tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

AIR FRY DAY: Rockford Art Deli and Parmesan Fried Green Beans

Jarrod from Rockford Art Deli is helping Michelle air fry green beans to get us all ready for Thanksgiving. He’s also dropping details about the ’12 Days of RAD’ and Rockford Art Deli’s November free print day featuring your favorite football teams.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign rings in giving season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday giving season begins Saturday with the start of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Organizers say donations this year will help community members deal with inflation, housing and unemployment. “All of us are in that difficult spot. But at the same time, the need...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois

The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Unseasonable chill goes nowhere as snow chances increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an extraordinarily warm start to the month of November, things have taken a major turn for the colder and more wintry. One day after picking up our first measurable snow of the season, Sunday saw another day of unseasonably chilly temperatures, with highs not getting out of the 30s for a second straight day.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Snow comes to an end, but more on the horizon

The snow we saw earlier today is coming to an end now across the Stateline. We had some decent snow rates earlier, but things are easing up now. We have a few lingering flurries as of 10PM, but nothing too significant. Below is a timelapse of downtown Rockford. It shows some of the drops in visibility we got earlier Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t enough to cover the roads, but there were some slick spots and some minor accumulations on grassy surfaces.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Big drop in temperatures with possible snow on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is a much colder day compared to how yesterday was, with a temperature drop of 39 degrees. Our high of today was 49 degrees but after five in the morning, but we reached lower 30s today with dew points in the 20s. Winds are moving...
ROCKFORD, IL

