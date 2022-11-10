Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Eric D. Rowe, age 37, of Columbia
Eric D. Rowe, 37, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, November 10th, at T.J. Health Columbia. Eric was born in Somerset, KY on July 26, 1985, a son of Norma Jean (Dykes) Rowe, of Columbia, KY and the late George Glenn Rowe. Eric is survived by. mother, Jean Rowe. significant other,...
lakercountry.com
Russell, others remains ‘green’; Casey back to ‘yellow’
Russell County and the rest of Lake Cumberland district, except neighboring Casey County, are in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Casey County, is in the yellow, or medium, level of community spread, according to...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Nov. 7, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Nov. 7 – Nov. 10, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. No...
lakercountry.com
City seeking church, organization involvement for light display
The City of Russell Springs is seeking involvement from churches and other local organizations for the Christmas light display at the Russell Springs City Park this holiday season. Mayor Eddie Thomas shares more details. For more information, contact Russell Springs City Hall at 270-866-3981.
lakercountry.com
Veteran’s cemetery dedication to be held today
A dedication ceremony for the veteran cemetery at the Russell Springs City Cemetery will be held today. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. today. The community is invited to attend the ceremony, especially local veterans.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
wcluradio.com
Corbin Price Wyatt
Corbin Price Wyatt, 19, of Glasgow, Kentucky departed from this life on November 8, 2022. He left behind memories of an unforgettable smile, like his mom’s, and the quick wit of a true Wyatt. As a handsome young man, Corbin drifted through school graduating from Barren County High School...
wdrb.com
'I wanted the design to feel like home' | Taylor County family rebuilding after December 2021 tornadoes
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven months after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, Taylor County families are working to rebuild. Driving up Sanders Road in Saloma, a small city just north of Campbellsville, the land looks night and day compared to when disaster first struck. Fields scattered with debris from...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wymt.com
Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas dies
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Briar Jumper head football coach Robbie Lucas has died. Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed his death in a statement Monday morning. “The Somerset Independent School System and the entire Somerset Community mourn the passing of Coach Robbie Lucas. He was an outstanding football...
wymt.com
Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Assault Charges Following Fight In Laurel County
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and Deputy Byron Grimes arrested two individuals early Friday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 1:41 AM. The arrests occurred off Old...
lakercountry.com
Trooper promoted to sergeant at Post 15 in Columbia
A Kentucky State Trooper assigned to Post 15 in Columbia, which serves Russell County, was recently promoted to a leadership role, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant at Post 15. Blakey was among 31 troopers and officers who have been promoted into leadership roles since Nov. 1, 2021.
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
WBKO
Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, police said. On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint. Officers say the inmate identified as Austin T. Brown...
lakercountry.com
Chamber of commerce to hold monthly meeting Tuesday
The Russell County Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15th at the Russell County Public Library. Kelly Pierce, the owner and operator of Three Daughters Coffee and Sweets, will be this month’s featured speaker. The board meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the...
lakercountry.com
Fiscal court to meet this evening
The Russell County Fiscal Court will hold its regular monthly meeting today. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the old Russell County Courthouse. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
