wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools concerned about flu spread after first pediatric flu death
Northeast Ohio school districts are worried about spreading flu infections after a Cuyahoga County reported the first pediatric flu death of the year. A 13-year-old boy died of the disease in late October or early November, according to the county board of health. County influenza tracking shows that more kids...
Cleveland Jewish News
RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know
As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
Cleveland Clinic to start billing patients' insurance for some MyChart messages
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been a game-changer in the digital age, allowing the hospital system's patients to make appointments, check medical records and billing, and do so many other things from the comfort of their computer or smartphone screens. One notable aspect has been MyChart messaging,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland-area hospitals say RSV, flu cases rising
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RSV cases are continuing to trend in the wrong direction in the state of Ohio. RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), according to ODH, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and viral pneumonia in infants under 1 year old and can cause severe illness in older adults.
Lake Effect snow creates wet roads Sunday morning, use caution
As Lake Effect snow continues to fall in portions of Northeast Ohio, motorists should use caution as the Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting crashes due to slick road conditions.
Inside University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital: Caring for children with cancer
CLEVELAND — Every year, more than 100 kids in Northeast Ohio enter the doors of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital only to find out they have cancer. That’s far too many. However, right in our backyard Northeast Ohio is home to incredible doctors, researchers and...
What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
Flu season expected to hit Ohio hard, first local pediatric death reported
Health officials warn this flu season is already showing signs that it will be worse than in recent, previous years.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
How much snow to expect in Northeast Ohio this weekend
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
Advice on safely putting your bundled-up child in their car seat this winter
CLEVELAND — Child Passenger Safety Technician Dahlia Rizk speaks with News 5's Homa Bash on picking a car seat approved coat and how to secure kids safely in car seats without sacrificing warmth this fall. Watch the full story in the player above. Watch live and local news any...
Snow coming to NE Ohio this weekend — Here’s how much
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
Week ahead weather: Temps fall, snow returning
Brrr! The winter-like weekend continues as our lake effect snow machine kicked on bringing snow showers to our snowbelt region throughout the day Sunday.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Long stretch of cold brings snow soon — Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Chilly but not as cold as last night with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies with another great view of the moon tonight. A bit breezy as the wind picks up overnight into the day tomorrow.
Beautiful phenomena seen in sky above NE Ohio
Something beautiful in the sky caught the attention of some Northeast Ohioans early Friday morning.
St. Vincent closing Friday — what if you need help?
The facility along East 22nd Street was scheduled to close Tuesday, Nov. 15. But the last day for emergency and inpatient services has been bumped up to Friday, Nov. 11, according to a news release.
wksu.org
Researchers find bans on menthol cigarettes sales can lead to higher tobacco quit rates
As Columbus contemplates becoming the first city in Ohio to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, data is starting to come in from areas that have implemented similar bans. That includes the entire county of Canada, where researchers are finding a reduction in smoking they said would be even stronger in the United States because so many more smokers in the U.S. use menthol products than in Canada, largely the result of tobacco industry advertisements targeting Black people and young people.
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
Cleveland Jewish News
Number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000
Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10. Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we are seeing one of the warmest days for a while today. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
