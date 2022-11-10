ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools concerned about flu spread after first pediatric flu death

Northeast Ohio school districts are worried about spreading flu infections after a Cuyahoga County reported the first pediatric flu death of the year. A 13-year-old boy died of the disease in late October or early November, according to the county board of health. County influenza tracking shows that more kids...
Cleveland Jewish News

RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know

As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland-area hospitals say RSV, flu cases rising

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RSV cases are continuing to trend in the wrong direction in the state of Ohio. RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), according to ODH, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and viral pneumonia in infants under 1 year old and can cause severe illness in older adults.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What happens to all those raked leaves your city siphons off your tree lawn?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the days wane and the temperatures drop, so do the leaves from the trees. According to the Weather Channel, trees in the northern hemisphere lose their leaves during autumn as a key strategy to survive adverse weather conditions. Leaves are literally “pushed” from the trees to help them conserve both water and energy throughout unfavorable weather.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How much snow to expect in Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will continue to work through the area until mid-late evening before drying out. While temperatures are not bad, the conditions are with ponding on the roads, lowering visibility with rain and fog and slippery conditions. You will want to take it slow this evening.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Long stretch of cold brings snow soon — Here’s when

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Chilly but not as cold as last night with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clear skies with another great view of the moon tonight. A bit breezy as the wind picks up overnight into the day tomorrow.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Researchers find bans on menthol cigarettes sales can lead to higher tobacco quit rates

As Columbus contemplates becoming the first city in Ohio to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, data is starting to come in from areas that have implemented similar bans. That includes the entire county of Canada, where researchers are finding a reduction in smoking they said would be even stronger in the United States because so many more smokers in the U.S. use menthol products than in Canada, largely the result of tobacco industry advertisements targeting Black people and young people.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Number of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000

Ohio reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,208,165, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 10. Ohio has an average of 174.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

10-11 hours of rain! When it will start…

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold is starting this weekend and has staying power. Tip: Consider this your warning to dig out winter coats and gear. But, first, we are seeing one of the warmest days for a while today. Highs will be in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine early in the day. Clouds build in later with breezy conditions.
CLEVELAND, OH

