On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Sunday's Detroit Lions victory on the road against the Chicago Bears. It marks the first road win for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. But, should the Lions tank for a high draft pick next year? Also, the Michigan State football team got a win at home over Rutgers on Saturday. They now just need one more win in order to become bowl eligible. We recap the game and hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the victory.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO