East Lansing, MI

wkar.org

Michigan students registered in record numbers on Election Day

Data shows two of Michigan’s public universities had a record number of students registering to vote on the day of this year’s election compared to previous years. Students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan waited in line for hours after polls closed on Election Day to cast their votes.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Michigan tunnel melee now in hands of prosecutor for review

The police investigation into the melee in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. University of Michigan Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton made the announcement Saturday night, two weeks after multiple members of Michigan State’s football team roughed up two Michigan players.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Happy Veterans Day!; MSU men's basketball versus Gonzaga in the 'Armed Forces Classic'; MSU football plays host to Rutgers preview | Current Sports | Nov. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we salute all of the veterans on this Veterans Day! Thanks to all who have served, and are currently serving, our nation. We bring to you a preview of tonight's 'Armed Forces Classic' as the MSU men's basketball team will play No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. Also, we give final thoughts / predictions on Saturday's MSU football game against Rutgers. That, and more!
wkar.org

MSU football streaks in home win over Rutgers; Mel Tucker postgame thoughts; Detroit Lions get second straight win with dub over Chicago Bears...should they tank, or keep winning? | Current Sports | Nov. 14, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Sunday's Detroit Lions victory on the road against the Chicago Bears. It marks the first road win for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. But, should the Lions tank for a high draft pick next year? Also, the Michigan State football team got a win at home over Rutgers on Saturday. They now just need one more win in order to become bowl eligible. We recap the game and hear what head coach Mel Tucker had to say after the victory.
DETROIT, MI

