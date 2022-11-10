ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS participated in different trainings

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they had another busy week. The department said they had a busy week of training their team. Volunteers and career members worked together to refresh their skills with self-contained breathing apparatus on Thursday, the department...
cardinalnews.org

Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Gold’s Gym hosting bench press competition to help veterans

ROANOKE, Va. – Staff members at Gold’s Gym are hosting a bench-press competition to help those who served on the front lines. It’s open to anyone in the Roanoke Valley. The money raised will go toward Healing Strides Virginia, a non-profit dedicated to helping everyone including veterans who suffer from P.T.S.D. with equine therapy.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'Kids Square' in Roanoke officially opens construction exhibit

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Construction Zone at Kids Square is now open. This new Construction Zone is a part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits Kids...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:40 p.m. The Lynchburg Fire Department says three were hurt in the fire, and two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say it appears to be accidental.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family speaks out after house set on fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe and vigilant when it comes to phone call scams like this one. On Friday, authorities made an announcement explaining an active phone scam in the area. Authorities say the person calling is claiming he is...
LYNCHBURG, VA

