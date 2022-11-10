Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
WSET
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS participated in different trainings
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they had another busy week. The department said they had a busy week of training their team. Volunteers and career members worked together to refresh their skills with self-contained breathing apparatus on Thursday, the department...
cardinalnews.org
Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
WSLS
Gold’s Gym hosting bench press competition to help veterans
ROANOKE, Va. – Staff members at Gold’s Gym are hosting a bench-press competition to help those who served on the front lines. It’s open to anyone in the Roanoke Valley. The money raised will go toward Healing Strides Virginia, a non-profit dedicated to helping everyone including veterans who suffer from P.T.S.D. with equine therapy.
WSLS
Churches, city leaders come together for walk to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Residents in Northwest Roanoke came together for a walk to end gun violence on Saturday morning. The walk was organized by Hill Street Baptist Church. One of the focuses of the walk was to hit many of the churches in the Northwest area. Reverend Preston Tyler...
WDBJ7.com
‘Prayers up, guns down.’ Community comes together for anti-violence walk
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Churches, community groups and residents are taking on gun violence in Roanoke by walking 2.7 miles in the Northwest community, one of the areas organizers say has been the most affected. “And we just want you to know we’re here. Here at Hill Street,” said the...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple vehicles shot in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were shot in the 1300 block of Leon St. NW Saturday night according to Roanoke Police. A call reporting shots fired came in at around 8:41 p.m. No injuries were reported. Police believe there is no danger to the community, and that this was...
WSET
'Kids Square' in Roanoke officially opens construction exhibit
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Construction Zone at Kids Square is now open. This new Construction Zone is a part of the Don and Barbara Smith Children’s Museum at Center in the Square. Sponsored by Branch Group and Carter Machinery, the new 1,500-square-foot space features construction-related exhibits Kids...
WSLS
12th annual Virginia’s Veterans Parade celebrates those who fought for our country
ROANOKE, Va. – Nothing will make you feel more patriotic than watching the Veterans Day Parade come through the streets of downtown Roanoke. The 12th annual Veterans Parade was a treat for everyone, especially for those who fought or are fighting for the country. Raymond Starr fought back in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church trying to strategize solutions to end gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence continues to claim lives in Roanoke, and so far this week we’ve seen three shootings alone. But for one man this topic is personal. He’s using his experiences to try to make a difference. Darnell Woods was just 13 years old when...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:40 p.m. The Lynchburg Fire Department says three were hurt in the fire, and two were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say it appears to be accidental.
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
wfxrtv.com
Family speaks out after house set on fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WSLS
Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe and vigilant when it comes to phone call scams like this one. On Friday, authorities made an announcement explaining an active phone scam in the area. Authorities say the person calling is claiming he is...
