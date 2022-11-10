Our Next Generation of Equity Change Agents with Joel Bervell. 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁?. The power of NMF is its ability to empower and uplift the next generation of healthcare leaders. My next #podcastinterview is with Joel Bervell, a Ghanaian-American medical student at Washington State University, Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, and an NMF scholarship recipient. Better known as the ‘‘𝘔𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘔𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳”, he is committed to fighting health disparities in medicine through education and regularly shares topics about racial disparities, the hidden history of medicine, and biases in healthcare and other industries on his TikTok and Instagram (@joelbervell) where his platforms have over 500,000+ combined followers and 100 million+ impressions.

