State College, PA

WTAJ

Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun

Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven man cited in N. Fairview Street incidents

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police had to make two stops at a N. Fairview Street residence on Veterans Day, both incidents involving a Lock Haven man. Friday evening officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of N. Fairview Street. Their report said it was found that Terry Butler, 47, Lock Haven, allegedly hit the victim in the face. Butler was charged with harassment. A short while later, police said, officers were called back to the same residence where Butler was reported throwing items off a second story balcony.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Inmates, CO face charges in Blair County Prison attack

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges after an inmate at Blair County Prison was reportedly beaten bloody in September. The victim was reportedly assaulted in his jail cell and suffered numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw and orbital bones and suffering a concussion, investigators said. Detectives were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Onward State

How Did Centre County Vote In The 2022 General Election?

On Tuesday’s Election Day, Centre County saw a 57.6% voter turnout rate in the general election, which is almost three percentage points higher than the 54.9% turnout the county saw in the 2018 midterms. According to the county’s unofficial results, there were 61,898 ballots cast out of the 107,425...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State College

How Centre County Voted in the Midterm Election

Centre County saw its highest turnout for a non-presidential election in at least 25 years as voters cast their ballots for governor, senator, congressman and state representative on Tuesday and by mail in the weeks leading up to Election Day. According to the Centre County Office of Elections and Voter...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police

Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville

Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
TURBOTVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cornhole tournament supports law enforcement camp for local kids

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Thirty-three teams came out to play cornhole last weekend at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore for a benefit to raise funds for Lycoming County Camp Cadet. Camp Cadet is an annual week-long sleepover camp for kids ages 12 to 13 to get acquainted with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. Two of the players, Nathan Bieber, 14, and Wes Harvey, 15, both of Hughesville, were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment

MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Two county manhunt ends with man in custody

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA

