Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
Huntingdon County parents charged, accused of using kids to pack drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two parents in Huntingdon County are facing charges after their children reportedly told police they were used to pack drugs and even had to give them urine for drugs tests, according to police In August, state police received a report from child services that 40-year-old Robert Davis and 37-year-old Jamie Grimes, […]
Drunk Altoona man accused of hitting car while fleeing from fight, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing nearly two dozen charges after police said he was drunk when he started a fight with a woman before hitting a parked car while trying to flee the scene. Police were called to the scene on the 500 block of 1st Avenue at around 2:40 a.m., […]
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man cited in N. Fairview Street incidents
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police had to make two stops at a N. Fairview Street residence on Veterans Day, both incidents involving a Lock Haven man. Friday evening officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of N. Fairview Street. Their report said it was found that Terry Butler, 47, Lock Haven, allegedly hit the victim in the face. Butler was charged with harassment. A short while later, police said, officers were called back to the same residence where Butler was reported throwing items off a second story balcony.
State College
Government and Elected Officials Deal with Service Funding Questions as Centre Region Grows
STATE COLLEGE — Centre Region municipal managers issued a rare rebuke in reaction to a proposed plan to up the amount of funding their local governments contribute to a longstanding regional government organization. The Centre Region Council of Governments is governed by the elected officials from six municipalities —...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
Inmates, CO face charges in Blair County Prison attack
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges after an inmate at Blair County Prison was reportedly beaten bloody in September. The victim was reportedly assaulted in his jail cell and suffered numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw and orbital bones and suffering a concussion, investigators said. Detectives were […]
Onward State
How Did Centre County Vote In The 2022 General Election?
On Tuesday’s Election Day, Centre County saw a 57.6% voter turnout rate in the general election, which is almost three percentage points higher than the 54.9% turnout the county saw in the 2018 midterms. According to the county’s unofficial results, there were 61,898 ballots cast out of the 107,425...
5 inmates, corrections officer charged in assault at Pa. prison
Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges for their involvement in the assault of another inmate at the Blair County Prison in September, according to a story from WJAC. Officials with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department in Blair County told the news outlet that the victim was assaulted...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: ‘Flustered’ Voter Identified as Culprit in Hit-and-Run Crash in Woodward Township
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Woodward Township last week. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, Clearfield County. Police say 82-year-old Donald E. Smecker, of...
State College
How Centre County Voted in the Midterm Election
Centre County saw its highest turnout for a non-presidential election in at least 25 years as voters cast their ballots for governor, senator, congressman and state representative on Tuesday and by mail in the weeks leading up to Election Day. According to the Centre County Office of Elections and Voter...
pahomepage.com
Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting
Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is...
WOLF
PSP: South Williamsport man robbed of guns and medical marijuana
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in a home in Susquehanna Township. A South Williamsport man was robbed of over $1,100 worth of items which included two firearms and medical marijuana. It happened in the 400 block of W....
Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
PSP looking for man who fled scene in Turbotville
Turbotville, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who fled from the scene of an incident Tuesday morning in Turbotville. Police say they were called to investigate an incident at King and Paradise streets at 11:50 a.m. A male suspect then fled an on ATV. The man is described as being white and stocky with a full beard. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Hill at 570-524-2662. Police did not say what the incident involved.
Cornhole tournament supports law enforcement camp for local kids
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Thirty-three teams came out to play cornhole last weekend at Bald Birds Brewery in Jersey Shore for a benefit to raise funds for Lycoming County Camp Cadet. Camp Cadet is an annual week-long sleepover camp for kids ages 12 to 13 to get acquainted with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. Two of the players, Nathan Bieber, 14, and Wes Harvey, 15, both of Hughesville, were...
wkok.com
Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment
MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
local21news.com
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
Two county manhunt ends with man in custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A manhunt in Snyder and Mifflin Counties has come to an end after several days. Officials say 28-year-old Adam Fink has been taken into custody. According to state troopers, just after 10 p.m. November 9, Fink was involved in a shooting along Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
