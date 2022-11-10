Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
MySanAntonio
Cyren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) _ Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 70 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
MySanAntonio
Seabridge Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Monday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
MySanAntonio
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
