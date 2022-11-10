In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants.Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is under investigation by the Department of Labor after a credible tip uncovered that at least 31 children were employed to clean industrial equipment, the complaint said.At least two of the child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the “kill floor”—where cattle are butchered—at a plant operated by JBS Foods...

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO