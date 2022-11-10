You definitely should not pay Advertising Fees on a New Car since the Manufacturer gives the dealer an allowance for Advertising, The New car dealers also get paid by the manufacturer for Cleaning and Detailing to make ready, Never heard of a Transportation Fee, if the dealer needs to get a car from another dealer all they are doing is making a car trade . The thing dealers document fee should be charging for is for Registration and Title and that charge shouldn't cost more than the cost of the car Registration and Title for that state.
I sold cars for 12 years. I told the customer when asked that it was additional profit for the dealer. It was not negotiable as we had to treat all customers the same. By the way. I did not get paid commission on it
They can pay me for advertising if they want their sticker on the car. I always make them take it off.
