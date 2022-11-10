ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

The Almanac Online

Down with the dinosaurs!

About 15 years ago, my oldest son, Bruce, took his three sons, 3, 5 and 6, to visit the American Museum of Natural History in NYC to see its fantastic dinosaur display. All were excited, since the collection occupied almost a whole floor, filled with more than 100 types of dinosaur fossils. The kids, followed by their Dad, wandered through, meeting the Tyrannosaurs Rex, Titanosaur, Apatosaurus, Triceratops, Allosaurus -- and the display went on. An hour or so later, they left the museum and my son’s youngest started to cry, while the middle son’s lips quivered.
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

Bay Area air district to join COP27 climate summit

Representatives of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, and will conduct a series of Twitter Live events throughout the event. The COP27, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is an international summit to discuss...
The Almanac Online

RSV infections dominating children's current illnesses

A trifecta of fall and winter illnesses are striking children, with one, respiratory syncytial virus, surging throughout the county, the state and the country. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is dominating at a level that many medical facilities have not seen previously and has arrived earlier than usual, along with the influenza season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

