Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Missing Florida teenager found dead from gunshot wound in cemetery, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old who was reported missing by his family was found dead in a cemetery a day later, according to detectives. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Kenneth Carr, Jr. was last seen by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The next day, Carr's body was found at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. See map of location below:. Police say they received several 911...
Action News Jax
JSO: Man shot, killed near Pine St., possible suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine St. JSO reports that around 2;41 a.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located a man in his 30′s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Georgia man arrested in massive dog fighting operation involving over 100 pit bulls
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over 100 pit bulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on Nov. 8 for his role in a massive...
Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say. According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.
classiccountry1045.com
Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
News4Jax.com
People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
WESH
Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
News4Jax.com
Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
click orlando
19-year-old beat relative to death, badly hurt another in Flagler County home, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One man was beaten to death and another is badly hurt after a 19-year-old relative visiting Flagler County from Georgia attacked them, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrested Luke Ingram Wednesday morning at a home on Clermont Court near Palm Coast. Investigators said...
Action News Jax
Body found in Northside park
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 20′s was found dead Friday morning at May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the park around 8 a.m. Investigators said the man had been shot. It’s not clear when the man was...
Action News Jax
Woman arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, a witness says they saw Parker...
North Carolina Fugitive Arrested In Florida While Performing ‘Black Magic’ Behind Store
A North Carolina man is in a Florida jail after someone noticed his unusual behavior and contacted law enforcement. According to deputies, 31-year-old Isaiah Simpson, of Raliegh, North Carolina, had an active fugitive warrant for his arrest after he made threats against the Moore County
Action News Jax
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
WESH
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday night, New Smyrna Beach police began evacuating structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion from Hurricane Nicole, which is still miles off land. The two easterly oceanfront buildings of the Las Brisas condominiums on Hill Street were evacuated. Several...
‘It’s unsettling’: New Smyrna Beach residents wake up to widespread damage following Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach was hammered by hurricane Ian Last Month, obliterating the sand dunes that protected them. When Nicole hit this week, that protection was gone. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When the sun rose Thursday and the worst of Hurricane...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
WESH
Portion of A1A collapses due to Tropical Storm Nicole
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A portion of A1A has been shut down in Flagler Beach because the road is collapsing due to damage from Tropical Storm Nicole. "This is just one of the reasons why we’re advising you to stay off the barrier island until the storm is gone," the Flagler Sheriff wrote on Twitter.
Comments / 0