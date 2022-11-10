ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot, killed near Pine St., possible suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine St. JSO reports that around 2;41 a.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the area in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located a man in his 30′s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.

On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

People walking at Jacksonville park find man shot to death off trail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, authorities said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 8 a.m. to May Mann Jennings Park on Winona Drive after people walking in the park found a man dead just off the walking trail. Police said the man, who was described as being in his late 20s, had at least one gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Police: Flagler County man accused of abusing dogs faces charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bunnell police said a man has been arrested after several dogs were found in bad conditions. The owner of the dogs, Willie Gardner, 28, had notices posted on the front door of his home, including a notice saying he had failed to provide "adequate shelter."
BUNNELL, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot multiple times dies in Englewood at Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, police were called to the scene on Ring Lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. He said investigators found a man between 20 to 25 years old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

WESH

Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
WESH

Portion of A1A collapses due to Tropical Storm Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A portion of A1A has been shut down in Flagler Beach because the road is collapsing due to damage from Tropical Storm Nicole. "This is just one of the reasons why we’re advising you to stay off the barrier island until the storm is gone," the Flagler Sheriff wrote on Twitter.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

