TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.

TWIGGS COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO