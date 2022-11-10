ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Comments / 7

Fedupgrouch
3d ago

Probably stick them in Juvie till their 18, then let them go to terrorize the community some more.🤬 our broken justice system

Reply
3
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies investigating the shooting death of a Macon woman

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after a 911 call on Monday morning. 49-year-old Claudette Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital after being driven there in a personal vehicle from Baker Drive. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man on the run after car chase on I-16, lockdown lifted for Twiggs County schools

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway after a man ran away from the scene of a car chase on I-16 near Highway 96, according to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Department. Chief Deputy Buddy Long said a Twiggs officer tried to stop 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown of Macon for following too close. He said the man's SUV came to a rolling stop then he jumped out and ran into the woods.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies called to Macon hospital after man was brought in with gunshot wound

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Macon Thursday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Atrium Navicent Health just after 7 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies were told a man had been brought to the hospital after being shot. Investigators determined he was shot on Greenbriar Road and brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
MACON, GA
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road. Deputies were then called to the...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man in critical but stable condition after being shot on Greenbriar Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened on the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7 p.m. about a man shot and taken to the hospital by personal car. The victim, 28-year-old Devonta Jackson, is listed to be in critical but stable condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Friends in Macon become victims of gun violence one week apart

"The fact that I ended up getting shot and then a week later, someone I know ended up getting shot... that's insane," Jennifer Stiles said. Driving to the store one afternoon, Jennifer was shot and right now, she can't walk. "I'm either in a wheelchair or on a walker for...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

Crisp traffic stop leads to drug arrest

CRISP COUNTY- On Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:20 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Shana Black, a 32- year-old female from Cordele, Georgia. Black is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Driving while. License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Alteration of License Plate. A Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County Deputies need help identifying person of interest

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Do you recognize this person?. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying the person in these surveillance photos taken at Waffle House in Monroe County. Deputies say they are a person of interest in an series of entering auto...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy