Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video
The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Kick Off Tributes for King Charles' 74th Birthday
Prince William and Kate Middleton released a special message to commemorate the monarch's 74th birthday on social media Monday. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, were the first members of the royal family to do so. "Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today," the post.
Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'
"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 Cardi B is remembering Takeoff. The rapper, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The...
Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89. The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace...
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Between their respective acting careers and raising their only daughter, here's what to know about Nancy Dow and John Aniston Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew." Like his famous daughter, John worked in Hollywood and had an illustrious career in television. He...
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi decked the halls — with matching "M" and "J" ornaments — to the tune of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Christmas came early in Millie Bobby Brown's house! On Sunday, the Stranger Things star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her Christmas tree decorations — and how her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, helped ready her home for the holidays. In a video set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Brown, 18, is seen hanging ornaments on...
Jennifer Garner and Hair Stylist Adir Abergel Have the Hottest Relationship in Hollywood — Inside Their Bond
In Hollywood no relationship is more intimate than the one between an actress and her hairstylist. After two decades of blowouts, buns and beachy waves, Jennifer Garner, 50, and Adir Abergel, 44, are so close that the actress interrupted a Zoom interview to confirm that her friend was wearing pants, because "you never know with him," she said before the two erupted in laughter. It's a glimpse into a friendship that started in 2001 when Abergel did Garner's hair for a magazine shoot.
Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'
With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams! The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story. The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day. At the party, their...
Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta
Close collaborators and loved ones, including Migos' Offset and Quavo, shared memories at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, a week after the MC's death Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff. One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Justin Bieber,...
Miranda Kerr Says Husband Evan Spiegel Has 'Been Trying to Convince' Her to Have Another Baby
Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel are potentially looking at expanding their family. While walking the red carpet of the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up to PEOPLE about her life as a mother of three.
Jonathan and Drew Scott Recall Leslie Jordan Opening Up to the Celebrity IOU Crew Before His Death
“He creates community for people, lets them know that there's somebody here for you and there's somebody that's been through something similar,” Drew Scott tells PEOPLE of working with the late Leslie Jordan Celebrity IOU is paying homage to the late Leslie Jordan. The actor, who tragically died in a car crash at 67 on Oct. 24, will appear in the season 3 premiere of the HGTV show on Nov. 14 alongside hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. The Property Brothers stars spoke to PEOPLE about working with the...
The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Singer María Zardoya Alleges He 'Groped' Her
The drummer apologized for his behavior in a statement and said he is "seeking help" for alcohol and substance abuse issues Indie rock band The Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of sexual misconduct by singer-songwriter María Zardoya. The "Sweater Weather" rockers announced on Sunday that Fried had been fired from the group, which he joined in 2014 after the departure of founding drummer Bryan "Olivver" Sammis. "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of...
People
352K+
Followers
58K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0