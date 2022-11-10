ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Bares Her Baby Bump in Side-by-Side Photos from Both Pregnancies: 'Not Even Close'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, a son Brittany Mahomes is taking a side-by-side look at both of her pregnancies. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Tuesday comparing her current baby bump with her son on the way to her bump when she was pregnant with daughter Sterling Skye, now 20 months. In the side-by-side photo, Brittany, who is expecting her baby boy with husband Patrick Mahomes, poses for a mirror selfie, first showing her current bump while in a workout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party

Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
People

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
People

Scotty McCreery Goes Behind the Scenes of His Journey to Fatherhood in 'It Matters to Her' Music Video

The country star and his wife Gabi welcomed son Merrick Avery on Oct. 24 Scotty McCreery is taking fans behind the scenes of his journey to fatherhood in a new music video for his single "It Matters to Her." The country star and his wife Gabi became parents on Oct. 24 with the birth of their son Merrick Avery — and in the video, which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple share personal photos and videos of their parenthood prep. "To me, the video shows off how much of a rock star Gabi...
People

Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery

The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
PASO ROBLES, CA
People

Cardi B Says She Is 'Heartbroken' Following Takeoff's Death: 'This Has Truly Been a Nightmare'

"The pain is incomparable," Cardi B wrote on Instagram after Migos member Takeoff was killed on Nov. 1 Cardi B is remembering Takeoff. The rapper, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram Friday, detailing the pain that she and her husband Offset — and his fellow Migos member Quavo — are facing after the Atlanta rap star was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1. "Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives," Cardi began. "The...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.
People

John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Legend and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89

The veteran actor's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed his death on Monday Days of Our Lives star John Aniston has died. He was 89. The veteran actor, who was also Jennifer Aniston's father, was best known for portraying Days' Victor Kiriakis starting in 1985. On Monday, the Friends alum announced that her father passed on Nov. 11. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she captioned a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace...
People

All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow

Between their respective acting careers and raising their only daughter, here's what to know about Nancy Dow and John Aniston Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew." Like his famous daughter, John worked in Hollywood and had an illustrious career in television. He...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi decked the halls — with matching "M" and "J" ornaments — to the tune of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Christmas came early in Millie Bobby Brown's house! On Sunday, the Stranger Things star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her Christmas tree decorations — and how her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, helped ready her home for the holidays.  In a video set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Brown, 18, is seen hanging ornaments on...
People

Jennifer Garner and Hair Stylist Adir Abergel Have the Hottest Relationship in Hollywood — Inside Their Bond

In Hollywood no relationship is more intimate than the one between an actress and her hairstylist. After two decades of blowouts, buns and beachy waves, Jennifer Garner, 50, and Adir Abergel, 44, are so close that the actress interrupted a Zoom interview to confirm that her friend was wearing pants, because "you never know with him," she said before the two erupted in laughter. It's a glimpse into a friendship that started in 2001 when Abergel did Garner's hair for a magazine shoot.
People

Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'

With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams! The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story. The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day. At the party, their...
People

Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta

Close collaborators and loved ones, including Migos' Offset and Quavo, shared memories at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, a week after the MC's death Thousands of fans and loved ones filled in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Friday to honor Kirsnick Khari Ball, the late rapper known to the world as Takeoff. One-third of iconic hip-hop trio Migos, Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at age 28, outside of a Houston bowling alley. Ten days later, many of his peers and family members — including Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Justin Bieber,...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Jonathan and Drew Scott Recall Leslie Jordan Opening Up to the Celebrity IOU Crew Before His Death

“He creates community for people, lets them know that there's somebody here for you and there's somebody that's been through something similar,” Drew Scott tells PEOPLE of working with the late Leslie Jordan Celebrity IOU is paying homage to the late Leslie Jordan. The actor, who tragically died in a car crash at 67 on Oct. 24, will appear in the season 3 premiere of the HGTV show on Nov. 14 alongside hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott. The Property Brothers stars spoke to PEOPLE about working with the...
People

The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Singer María Zardoya Alleges He 'Groped' Her

The drummer apologized for his behavior in a statement and said he is "seeking help" for alcohol and substance abuse issues Indie rock band The Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of sexual misconduct by singer-songwriter María Zardoya. The "Sweater Weather" rockers announced on Sunday that Fried had been fired from the group, which he joined in 2014 after the departure of founding drummer Bryan "Olivver" Sammis. "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

People

352K+
Followers
58K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy