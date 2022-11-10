In Hollywood no relationship is more intimate than the one between an actress and her hairstylist. After two decades of blowouts, buns and beachy waves, Jennifer Garner, 50, and Adir Abergel, 44, are so close that the actress interrupted a Zoom interview to confirm that her friend was wearing pants, because "you never know with him," she said before the two erupted in laughter. It's a glimpse into a friendship that started in 2001 when Abergel did Garner's hair for a magazine shoot.

