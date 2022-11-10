Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
wabi.tv
$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday. The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions. All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
wabi.tv
Maine Seacoast Mission helping families provide Christmas gifts
CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you or someone you know needs help putting presents under the tree this year, Maine Seacoast Mission is there for you. The Mission supports families by offering Christmas gifts to families with children under the age of 18. Families are invited to sign up for...
wabi.tv
Food AND Medicine of Brewer kicks off 20th-annual Solidarity Harvest Event
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Brewer is gearing up to help local families this Thanksgiving in a big way. Food and Medicine kicked off their 20-th annual Solidarity Harvest event this weekend. Dozens of volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor’s Youth Program showed up to help...
wabi.tv
Lego version of Camden Public Library on display in Camden Public Library
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Inside the Camden Public Library, you can check out many things. Books, DVDs and even the Camden Public Library in Lego form. The build was created by Colby Adolphsen and includes the building’s interior. Many of his builds take inspiration from the area around him.
wabi.tv
Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
wabi.tv
Maine Seacoast Mission awarded grant to fund Community and Family Engagement program in Cherryfield
CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Seacoast Mission was recently awarded a grant for $120,000 from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation to fund the Mission’s Community and Family Engagement program based at its Downeast campus in Cherryfield. The three-year grant award originates from the Sewall Foundation’s Healthy People Healthy...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police Department participating again in ‘Sand for Seniors’ program
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department is pleased to announce that this winter, we will again be participating in the “Sand for Seniors” program, according to a news release Nov. 13. Sand for Seniors is a program where Officers from the Rockland Police Department deliver a bucket...
wabi.tv
Elks Lodge hosts cornhole tournament to support Old Town Animal Orphanage
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Who says cornhole is a summer-exclusive game?. Local community members were able to escape the rain on Saturday to compete in a cornhole tournament, hosted at Elks Lodge #1287 in Old Town. 15 teams played head-to-head to assert their cornhole prowess, get a chance at winning a prize, and to support a great local cause overall.
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
wabi.tv
UMaine President: “Maine Day” has lost its focus, future uncertain
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The future of a historic University of Maine tradition is in in the air among concerns that it has strayed from its original purpose. Maine Day was established in 1935 for the school community to come together in volunteerism and service initiatives. However, University President Joan...
wabi.tv
‘The Not So Empty Nest’ kicks off holiday season with annual Open House
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gift shop in Bangor is getting festive this weekend!. The Not So Empty Nest on Broadway held their annual holiday open house Saturday. Guests could enjoy refreshments and giveaways as a part of the special event. The gift shop specializes in gifts and décor, with...
wabi.tv
Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signs with Maine baseball
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new addition to the Maine baseball recruiting class, and he’s a left-handed pitcher who’s already set foot on Mahaney Diamond. Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signed with the team in a ceremony at his school. Gifford committed in April, and...
observer-me.com
Young kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless for more...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner for Seniors in Ellsworth Saturday November 19
Once again this year, the VFW Post 109 in Ellsworth is offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, November 19th for seniors at 12 Noon. The Post is located at 419 Main Street in Ellsworth. Doors open at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served at 12 Noon.
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
wabi.tv
1 killed in Corinth crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
