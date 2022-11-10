ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

wabi.tv

Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

$10,000 given back in second annual Roofs for Troops event

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear Inn hosted the second annual Roofs for Troops event on Sunday. The event was organized by the Marino Project which was founded by members of Home Roofing Solutions. All members of the U.S. Military who contracted with the roofing company within the last...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Seacoast Mission helping families provide Christmas gifts

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you or someone you know needs help putting presents under the tree this year, Maine Seacoast Mission is there for you. The Mission supports families by offering Christmas gifts to families with children under the age of 18. Families are invited to sign up for...
CHERRYFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Food AND Medicine of Brewer kicks off 20th-annual Solidarity Harvest Event

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An organization in Brewer is gearing up to help local families this Thanksgiving in a big way. Food and Medicine kicked off their 20-th annual Solidarity Harvest event this weekend. Dozens of volunteers from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor’s Youth Program showed up to help...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Elks Lodge hosts cornhole tournament to support Old Town Animal Orphanage

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Who says cornhole is a summer-exclusive game?. Local community members were able to escape the rain on Saturday to compete in a cornhole tournament, hosted at Elks Lodge #1287 in Old Town. 15 teams played head-to-head to assert their cornhole prowess, get a chance at winning a prize, and to support a great local cause overall.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

UMaine President: “Maine Day” has lost its focus, future uncertain

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The future of a historic University of Maine tradition is in in the air among concerns that it has strayed from its original purpose. Maine Day was established in 1935 for the school community to come together in volunteerism and service initiatives. However, University President Joan...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signs with Maine baseball

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new addition to the Maine baseball recruiting class, and he’s a left-handed pitcher who’s already set foot on Mahaney Diamond. Old Town’s Gabe Gifford signed with the team in a ceremony at his school. Gifford committed in April, and...
OLD TOWN, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

1 killed in Corinth crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a crash in Corinth Sunday night. Authorities were called to the Hudson Road around 7 p.m. They discovered a pick-up had left the road, flipped over, and landed in the woods. They say the driver, 31-year-old Cody Crooker of Corinth, died...
CORINTH, ME

