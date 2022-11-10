A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson County as of Monday afternoon and will last until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible with accumulations up to two feet in some areas. There is still uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but it’s possible that multiple periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, especially across Jefferson County and the city of Watertown.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO