wwnytv.com
Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month. General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The show will be...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Salvation Army seeks help with Red Kettle Campaign
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As inflation makes it so many don’t have spare change, will it be tougher to get spare change thrown into the Salvation Army’s red kettles?. The Watertown Salvation Army says the campaign is off to a slow start, but officials hope with the community’s help it can be a successful season.
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
wwnytv.com
James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of his daughter on Jericho Road in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1931 in Glen Cove Long Island, NY to Gilbert and Helen (Mills) Ahlstrom.
wwnytv.com
Sign up now for Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 8th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving. Kristie Stumpf Rork appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. A 1K family fun walk/run as well as a 5K race will start at 9:30...
informnny.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Jefferson County through Nov. 20
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson County as of Monday afternoon and will last until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible with accumulations up to two feet in some areas. There is still uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but it’s possible that multiple periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, especially across Jefferson County and the city of Watertown.
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
wwnytv.com
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
wwnytv.com
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (November 9, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Larry is survived by his beloved dog Lil’ Bit, brothers David (Jenary) Wright of Potsdam and Joseph (Shari) Wright of...
wwnytv.com
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. Dennis was born on December 1, 1950, in Carthage, New York to the late Richard William Jr....
wwnytv.com
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
wwnytv.com
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY. Born on May 9, 1953 in Little Falls, NY, she was a daughter of John Robert Coffin, Sr., and Betty Ann Darling Coffin....
wwnytv.com
Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg. Bryan was born...
WKTV
Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center
UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning. Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
wwnytv.com
Margaret F. Bertram, 91, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Bertram, 91, of Co. Rt. 87, Mannsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, under the gracious care of Hospice Residence of Jefferson County. She was born November 23, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Hildred (Mills) Fleming. Margaret married Merrill E. Bertram...
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
wwnytv.com
Joseph S. Rudd, 41, of Lacona
LACONA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph S. Rudd, 41, Lacona, passed away on Monday, November 14th at his home with his family by his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Among his survivors is his wife Christina. A complete obituary with the service date and times...
wwnytv.com
Lauretta M. Montroy, 98, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Service for Lauretta M. Montroy, age 98 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Monday November 14, 2022 at Foxwood Memorial Park with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mrs. Montroy passed away at her home on Thursday (Nov 11, 2022) surrounded by her loving family.
