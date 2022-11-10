Read full article on original website
Handshake sparks climate hope, but officials remain worried
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — A handshake in lush Bali is being felt at climate talks thousands of miles away in the Egyptian desert, where lack of progress had a top United Nations official worried. After more than a week of so far fruitless climate talks, negotiators were grasping for...
African nations demand more money for removing emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their emissions by...
Student loan relief: Biden senior adviser says ‘we’re going to prevail’ after judge strikes down plan
(The Hill) – Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday that the administration is going to win the legal battle over student debt relief after a federal judge struck down the administration’s initiative earlier this week. Texas district judge Mark Pittman on Friday struck...
Saudi Arabia has ‘green vision’ at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia’s vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Midterm elections - live: Slim majority projected to give Republicans House control as Democrats hold Senate
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said. Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will...
G20 summit 2022 live: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy outlines conditions needed to end conflict
World leaders meet in Bali with a packed agenda of events, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to overshadow the summit
Droughts, rising seas put Cuba’s agriculture under threat
BATABANO, Cuba (AP) — Yordán Díaz Gonzales pulled weeds from his fields with a tractor until Cuba’s summer rainy season turned them into foot-deep red mud. Now it takes five farmhands to tend to Díaz’s crop. That shrinks Diaz’s profit margin and lowers Cuba‘s agricultural productivity, already burdened by a U.S. embargo and an unproductive state-controlled economy.
DeSantis leads Trump in Club for Growth primary polls
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump in multiple Club for Growth Action polls ahead of a potential faceoff for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. In an Iowa caucus-based survey, 48 percent of 508 respondents said they’ll support DeSantis as the party’s next White House nominee, compared to 37 percent who said they’ll support Trump.
Jan. 6 panel weighs ‘next steps’ after Trump fails to show for deposition
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol says it is considering “next steps” after former President Trump failed to appear for his Monday deposition following a subpoena last month. In a joint statement from Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney...
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia’s withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war,” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.
In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — Letoyie Leroshi walked for five days hunting water. After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Then Leroshi found a patch of wettish sand in the sunbaked Ewaso Ng’iro riverbed. He brought a group of fellow herders to dig. They hit water and the jubilant young men broke into song, a traditional call to their cattle and camels.
MacKenzie Scott says she has given $2 billion to 343 organizations supporting underserved communities in the last 7 months, raising her total to at least $14.5 billion since she pledged to give away most of her fortune
MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, has made at least 1,257 donations since she signed the Giving Pledge in 2019, vowing to donate most of her fortune.
Iran attacks opposition groups in Iraq, attracting int'l condemnation
Iran launched a new round of missile and drone attacks targeting opposition groups in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding several others.
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s...
Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms
ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel (AP) — Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Giant groupers flourish among the rocks, a psychedelic purple nudibranch sea slug clings to an outcrop, and a pair of rays skate along the undisturbed sandy bottom.
Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across the...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular...
