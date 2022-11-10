Rio Concho Parks Playground is now open

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo announced today, November 10, 2022, that the Rio Concho Community Park is now completely open to the public!

The park closed in September of 2022 after heavy rainfall had washed out the fall zone material at the playground (This is the wood cushioning material under the play equipment) and caused a large tree nearby to fall which damaged the retaining wall.

Rio Concho Park CC COSA

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.