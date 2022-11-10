ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Last warm day for the foreseeable future sees near records across bi-state area

By Linh Truong, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnppQ_0j6VhsEb00

ST. LOUIS – After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, we had yet another very warm day across the bi-state region.

Columbia, Missouri reached 79°, tying the old record set in 1949.

St. Louis hit 77°, short of the 2012 record of 81°.

The 78° in Quincy, Illinois was just shy of the 1949 record of 79°.

This could very well be the last day of warm temperatures for the year, as the region experiences significant drops starting Friday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, and will continue through the weekend.

FOX 2

