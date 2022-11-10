ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

nodawaynews.com

Wallace recognized with signed Missouri state bill

Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews presented Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220 which allows local communities to keep the tax revenue from wind farms. Wallace was instrumental in creating a formula to assess wind farms and for lobbying the state to allow...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
MISSOURI STATE
101theeagle.com

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
