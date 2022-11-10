Read full article on original website
Wallace recognized with signed Missouri state bill
Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews presented Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220 which allows local communities to keep the tax revenue from wind farms. Wallace was instrumental in creating a formula to assess wind farms and for lobbying the state to allow...
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Hartmann: Missouri Voters Must Protect Abortion Rights
The midterm elections have confirmed that the judicial affiliate of the Republican Party — a.k.a., the U.S. Supreme Court — awakened a sleeping giant by violating principle and precedent with its Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. As Jay-Z said, “Numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard.”
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law-abiding marijuana enthusiasts could find themselves in a bit of a predicament following voter approval of a recreational cannabis initiative in Missouri. Though it soon will become legal for adults to possess and ingest cannabis, it could take a couple more months before they...
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri man who served two decades for weed possession reacts to legalization
Jeff Mizanskey spent two decades behind bars on a marijuana-related charge. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, KMOX wanted to know how he felt about his time spent behind bars, and his feelings about Amendment 3.
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
Comment period opens on Missouri Secretary of State’s book ban proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors. More from this section. 2:00.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future.
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana. Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor. Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans,...
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
