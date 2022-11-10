Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur, Macon County road crews prepared for arrival of winter
DECATUR — Local crews, who avoided the snow that found a home in Southern Illinois over the weekend, were ready for the first predicted blast of winter to arrive Tuesday in Macon County. Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird and his crew had a few details to finish up by...
Herald & Review
God's Shelter of Love helps Decatur's homeless women
DECATUR — The name says it all. God’s Shelter of Love, located at 929 N. Union St., Decatur, is a faith-based shelter for women and their children. Signs adorn the walls throughout the 100-year old house providing inspiration to those without shelter and support. A Bible quote from...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Infinite Hello Spot offers 'connection' to those who have passed
DECATUR — Tykyna Cole has another way to speak to loved ones who have passed. “My grandmother. Hello,” she said about a recent conversation. On Monday afternoon, Cole, her family and other community members introduced The Infinite Hello Spot, where those who are grieving can have at least one more conversation with a loved one.
Herald & Review
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
Herald & Review
Storm warning: Amboy/La Moille Co-Op unleashes full fury on Champaign St. Thomas More 54-22
Amboy/La Moille Co-Op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Champaign St. Thomas More during this 54-22 victory on November 12 in Illinois football. Amboy/La Moille Co-Op darted in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 14-8 to begin the second quarter. The Clippers registered a 48-22 advantage at halftime over...
Herald & Review
Shaken, not stirred, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin cracks Murphysboro 51-13
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Murphysboro 51-13 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on November 12 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help...
Herald & Review
Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal
DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Herald & Review
Decatur mom breaks down during trial of man accused of killing her son
DECATUR — An anguished Decatur mother fled from a courtroom in tears Monday as she watched the last moments of her murdered son’s life play out in a series of surveillance videos shown to jurors. Janet Hill was already weeping when the prosecution played a video showing her...
Herald & Review
Taylorville volleyball ends historic season with 4th place finish at Class 3A state tournament
NORMAL -- The historic season of the Taylorville volleyball team came to an end on Saturday as the Tornadoes finished fourth at the Class 3A State Tournament. The Tornadoes finish 30-11-1 on the year and made their first ever trip to the state tournament in program history. In Saturday's third-place...
Herald & Review
St. Teresa's defense halts Pana's potent offense to advance the Class 2A football semifinals
DECATUR — After scoring 68 points in its Round 2 playoff game, Pana football's offense was slowed down and kept scoreless in the second half by St. Teresa's defense, as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A semifinals with a 37-12 victory over the Panthers. With temperatures around freezing...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Herald & Review
Illinois lets chance at closing out division title slip through its grasp
CHAMPAIGN — A couple of weeks ago, Illinois was in the driver's seat of the Big Ten West. If it won its next two games it would be division title winners. Instead, players quickly jogged off the field Saturday after a second-straight loss, a 31-24 loss to Purdue that makes their division hopes very unlikely.
Herald & Review
Illinois cruises past Monmouth behind Terrence Shannon Jr.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got off to a furious start with three buckets in the first minute, and that was par for the course on a high-scoring night. The No. 19 Illini cruised past Monmouth for a 103-65 win behind 30 points from Terrence Shannon Jr. and 21 from Jayden Epps. The Illini were up 8-0 just 52 seconds into the game and never trailed.
Herald & Review
Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14
Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters. The Redskins held on with a 14-0...
