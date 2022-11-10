ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Zion, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald & Review

God's Shelter of Love helps Decatur's homeless women

DECATUR — The name says it all. God’s Shelter of Love, located at 929 N. Union St., Decatur, is a faith-based shelter for women and their children. Signs adorn the walls throughout the 100-year old house providing inspiration to those without shelter and support. A Bible quote from...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Infinite Hello Spot offers 'connection' to those who have passed

DECATUR — Tykyna Cole has another way to speak to loved ones who have passed. “My grandmother. Hello,” she said about a recent conversation. On Monday afternoon, Cole, her family and other community members introduced The Infinite Hello Spot, where those who are grieving can have at least one more conversation with a loved one.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Shaken, not stirred, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin cracks Murphysboro 51-13

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned out the lights on Murphysboro 51-13 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on November 12 in Illinois football action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison. The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur mom breaks down during trial of man accused of killing her son

DECATUR — An anguished Decatur mother fled from a courtroom in tears Monday as she watched the last moments of her murdered son’s life play out in a series of surveillance videos shown to jurors. Janet Hill was already weeping when the prosecution played a video showing her...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map

SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois lets chance at closing out division title slip through its grasp

CHAMPAIGN — A couple of weeks ago, Illinois was in the driver's seat of the Big Ten West. If it won its next two games it would be division title winners. Instead, players quickly jogged off the field Saturday after a second-straight loss, a 31-24 loss to Purdue that makes their division hopes very unlikely.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois cruises past Monmouth behind Terrence Shannon Jr.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got off to a furious start with three buckets in the first minute, and that was par for the course on a high-scoring night. The No. 19 Illini cruised past Monmouth for a 103-65 win behind 30 points from Terrence Shannon Jr. and 21 from Jayden Epps. The Illini were up 8-0 just 52 seconds into the game and never trailed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14

Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters. The Redskins held on with a 14-0...
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy