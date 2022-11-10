ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Crime Stoppers helps investigators identify person of interest in murder case

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Fedro Gives was only 18 when he was gunned down outside of the Echo Trail Apartments in September.

The affidavit says witnesses told police that two people walked up to Givens and asked if he knew someone. He was shot in the chest when he replied.

Police say the teenager who fired the gun was Kaleb Pelton.

He was taken into custody, but the other person who was allegedly with him that night wasn’t identified until later.

Lt. Brandon Watkins says it was Tulsa Crime Stoppers who helped identify him.

“We released the photograph of one of the people involved and crime stoppers got us the name of that person very very quickly. So Crime Stoppers was huge for us,” said Lt. Watkins.

That person was questioned and released. However, Lt. Watkins says that person will become vital in the court process as they plan for him to testify as a witness.

Without Crime Stoppers, Tulsa police may have never known who he was.

If you have a tip for police, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

