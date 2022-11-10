Read full article on original website
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP
Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP

Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff...
Election Day 2022: With stakes high, Wisconsin voters go to the polls
Election Day 2022: With stakes high, Wisconsin voters go to the polls

Wisconsin voters hit the polls on Tuesday to decide a set of elections that could reshape power in Wisconsin and nationwide. Those include races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state Senate and Assembly. The state-level results will determine whether Republicans and Democrats...
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots

The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee along with a...
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
Wisconsin judge won't order sequestering of absentee ballots

A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened,...
What to expect on election night in Wisconsin
What to expect on election night in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has a well-earned reputation as a swing state, with President Joe...
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Did Tim Michels say that he will end democracy in Wisconsin?
Has Wisconsin been a swing state for more than a half-century?
Has Wisconsin been a swing state for more than a half-century?
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
Security seals and documentation: The life cycle of Wisconsin election ballots
Security seals and documentation: The life cycle of Wisconsin election ballots

As Wisconsinites head to the polls on Tuesday they may only spend four or five minutes with their ballot. They'll mark their votes, get a sticker and check...
Wisconsin GOP has sweeping agenda to ensure ‘election integrity’
If Democratic Gov. Tony Evers loses on Tuesday — and Republican Tim Michels becomes governor — Wisconsin’s Republican Party has a laundry list of voting and election changes it would like to enact. The party’s election integrity web page lists 28 election-related bills. Many of them did...
Many in Wisconsin GOP drop ‘stop the steal’ talk, play up inflation, crime
In a far northern Wisconsin Assembly district — critical for Republicans to win a legislative supermajority on Tuesday — GOP candidate Angie Sapik’s campaign website presents many of the key issues Republicans are emphasizing on the campaign trail this year: fighting inflation, cutting taxes, giving parents more control of schools.
In final days, Evers asks Wisconsin voters to worry about Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha...
Wisconsin regulators should look to Iowa for third-party solar model, advocates say
Wisconsin solar advocates want regulators to look to Iowa’s example as they consider the latest skirmish over how solar projects are financed in the state. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two petitions seeking authorization for third-party-owned solar projects, in which the entity that owns the array is different from the property owner that will use the electricity.
Barnes’ Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee’s Black turnout
Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of mind for me,” he...
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right

When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction's website was a document titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
Wisconsin judge won’t allow partial addresses on ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation.
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, "Perception has become Reality!"
