Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election
Many school buildings also serve as polling sites, and districts are concerned about safety.
Clayton County to hold Saturday rental assistance sign- up
Clayton County will help residents needing rental assistance sign up for the support this weekend....
cobbcountycourier.com
New judges appointed to Cobb County Magistrate Court
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy has appointed five judges to the Cobb County Magistrate Court (see the section at the bottom of this article to learn the many functions the court performs). Jana J. Edmondson-Cooper was appointed to serve as a full-time Magistrate Judge and Lauren R. Boone, Ronna...
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
fox5atlanta.com
Warrant: Man recorded video of polling machines, slapped Cobb County voter
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County man went to jail after an incident at a Mableton polling location on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant. Law enforcement said Jesse Hunt was using his phone to take video of polling machines. The document states a poll worker told him to put his phone away, but he refused.
Opponents of Mableton cityhood say they will request de-annexation
The morning after voters in the southern portion of Cobb County appeared to ratify the new city of Mableton, cityhood op...
cobbcountycourier.com
South Cobb attendance zones to change for Lindley and Betty Gray middle schools
The attendance zone for Lindley Middle School will split next year when Lindley 6th Grade Academy transitions to become a 6-8 middle school named for the late Betty Gray, a former educator and Cobb school board member. Lindley Middle, which currently serves 7th and 8th grades, will add a 6th...
cobbcountycourier.com
Freeze warning for Cobb and other north Georgia counties continues until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County that will last until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14, 2022. …FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING…. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to. low 30s. * WHERE…Portions of...
Gwinnett County HOA forcing homeowners to remove trees as neighbors fight back
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — You may remember 11Alive's story in October of a homeowner's association requiring those who live in a Suwanee community to cut down their trees, with homeowners footing the bill. Now some people in another Gwinnett County neighborhood said their HOA is demanding they too remove trees.
Mableton to become largest Cobb County city after voters approve cityhood
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After four years and 50 town halls, Mableton will become its own city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday night. It is a big deal for Cobb County. State Rep. Erica Thomas and the South Cobb Alliance told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they worked hard to make this day a reality.
Political pundits believe Senate runoff will see high voter turnout
ATLANTA — Most political pundits believe voters have already made up their minds of who they want to vote for in December’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate. Metro elections officials told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe there’s still enough enthusiasm to create high voter turnout.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
Atlantans vote to repeal Sunday morning alcohol sales laws
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — On Tuesday night, Atlantans voted overwhelmingly to strike down laws which prohibit liquor stores to open before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. ‘Should the city of Atlanta be authorized to regulate Sunday alcohol sales from 11 a.m. - midnight?’. That would be an hour and a half...
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
DeKalb County still has millions available in rental relief funds — but the window for receiving them is closing fast. ...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
accesswdun.com
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Comments / 2