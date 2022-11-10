It went all the way to the end, but after a Miles Kelly game-winner with 4.1 left, Georgia State came up just short in their attempt to earn Atlanta college basketball supremacy and lost 59-57 to Georgia Tech on Saturday night. This was third of a three-game series over the last three seasons which has seen five total overtime periods played and a final scoring margin in the single digits (+9 in favor of the Jackets), and tonight's win gives Tech a 2-1 final margin of victory. A furious 10-2 run by the Panthers to tie the game, which started after Tech had taken their largest lead of 55-47 with 2:50 remaining in the game, wasn't enough when a Dwon Odom pass intended for Brenden Tucker on the final play was deflected away and they couldn't get a final shot up to win the game. Here were the biggest takeaways in those final key possessions and the action beforehand that led to that wild finish:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO