Oxford, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment

Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit. We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia Basketball vs Miami (OH) Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will be back in Athens this evening as they host the Miami (OH) Redhawks for the first time in series history. This will be just the 2nd time that these teams will meet on the court and the first time since 2001. Georgia currently leads the series 1-0.
ATHENS, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced

In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium  The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Panthers Drop Home Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech

It went all the way to the end, but after a Miles Kelly game-winner with 4.1 left, Georgia State came up just short in their attempt to earn Atlanta college basketball supremacy and lost 59-57 to Georgia Tech on Saturday night. This was third of a three-game series over the last three seasons which has seen five total overtime periods played and a final scoring margin in the single digits (+9 in favor of the Jackets), and tonight's win gives Tech a 2-1 final margin of victory. A furious 10-2 run by the Panthers to tie the game, which started after Tech had taken their largest lead of 55-47 with 2:50 remaining in the game, wasn't enough when a Dwon Odom pass intended for Brenden Tucker on the final play was deflected away and they couldn't get a final shot up to win the game. Here were the biggest takeaways in those final key possessions and the action beforehand that led to that wild finish:
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
KENNESAW, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival

Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and then I fell,” he said. “And […] The post Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
allamericanatlas.com

21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone

Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction

COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

