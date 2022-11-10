Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment
Daniel Harris, a 4-star corner out of Gulliver Prep (Fl.), has backed off his UGA commitment. Harris's decommitment comes as other programs like Michigan and Penn State remain in steady pursuit. We believe Penn State is the team to beat here.
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for ...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Basketball vs Miami (OH) Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs will be back in Athens this evening as they host the Miami (OH) Redhawks for the first time in series history. This will be just the 2nd time that these teams will meet on the court and the first time since 2001. Georgia currently leads the series 1-0.
WJCL
Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced
In a statement released by the SEC, the game time for Georgia's final game of the season, a home game against in-state rival Georgia Tech, will kick off at noon on Saturday November 26th inside of Sanford Stadium The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that ...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
247Sports
Panthers Drop Home Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech
It went all the way to the end, but after a Miles Kelly game-winner with 4.1 left, Georgia State came up just short in their attempt to earn Atlanta college basketball supremacy and lost 59-57 to Georgia Tech on Saturday night. This was third of a three-game series over the last three seasons which has seen five total overtime periods played and a final scoring margin in the single digits (+9 in favor of the Jackets), and tonight's win gives Tech a 2-1 final margin of victory. A furious 10-2 run by the Panthers to tie the game, which started after Tech had taken their largest lead of 55-47 with 2:50 remaining in the game, wasn't enough when a Dwon Odom pass intended for Brenden Tucker on the final play was deflected away and they couldn't get a final shot up to win the game. Here were the biggest takeaways in those final key possessions and the action beforehand that led to that wild finish:
Stone Mountain Park board selects creator of truth-telling exhibit
A creator has been chosen for the “truth-telling” museum exhibit planned at Stone Mountain Park....
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
atlantanewsfirst.com
No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and then I fell,” he said. “And […] The post Georgians’ high stroke rate combined with string of hospital closings hurts chances of survival appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
allamericanatlas.com
21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone
Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Roswell church founded by enslaved people celebrates 175 years
Members of a historically Black church in Roswell that was founded by enslaved people will celebrate its 175th anniversa...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
flagpole.com
The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed
Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
Channel 2′s Jovita Moore inducted into Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame
ATLANTA — Thursday night was a special night for all of us here at Channel 2 Action News. Our late friend and colleague Jovita Moore was posthumously inducted into the Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame. Jovita’s family, including her mother and children were there at the hall of fame dinner.
