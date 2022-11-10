ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Jefferson County through Nov. 20

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson County as of Monday afternoon and will last until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible with accumulations up to two feet in some areas. There is still uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but it’s possible that multiple periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, especially across Jefferson County and the city of Watertown.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month. General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The show will be...
EVANS MILLS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of his daughter on Jericho Road in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1931 in Glen Cove Long Island, NY to Gilbert and Helen (Mills) Ahlstrom.
WATERTOWN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 14, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for various punchlist activities. ONEIDA COUNTY. Town of New Hartford: (D#264619) Route 8 over Oneida Street. Motorists will encounter striping work on Route 8. There will...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Scott Gray wins races in State Assembly ‘River District’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country has a new State Assemblyman. Republican Scott Gray has been named the winner in the 116th State Assembly District Race, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections. Gray first announced his campaign to run for Assembly in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s Salvation Army seeks help with Red Kettle Campaign

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As inflation makes it so many don’t have spare change, will it be tougher to get spare change thrown into the Salvation Army’s red kettles?. The Watertown Salvation Army says the campaign is off to a slow start, but officials hope with the community’s help it can be a successful season.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (November 9, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Larry is survived by his beloved dog Lil’ Bit, brothers David (Jenary) Wright of Potsdam and Joseph (Shari) Wright of...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg. Bryan was born...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Margaret F. Bertram, 91, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Bertram, 91, of Co. Rt. 87, Mannsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, under the gracious care of Hospice Residence of Jefferson County. She was born November 23, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Hildred (Mills) Fleming. Margaret married Merrill E. Bertram...
MANNSVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY. Born on May 9, 1953 in Little Falls, NY, she was a daughter of John Robert Coffin, Sr., and Betty Ann Darling Coffin....
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. A full obituary will be published soon. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home &...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY

