Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
informnny.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Jefferson County through Nov. 20
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson County as of Monday afternoon and will last until 7 p.m. on Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is possible with accumulations up to two feet in some areas. There is still uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but it’s possible that multiple periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, especially across Jefferson County and the city of Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills Raceway to host holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park will host a drive-through holiday light show starting later this month. General manager Nick Czerow talked about the Northern Lights Holiday Light Experience on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The show will be...
newyorkupstate.com
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
wwnytv.com
James Ahlstrom, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Ahlstrom, 90, of East Main Street, Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of his daughter on Jericho Road in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1931 in Glen Cove Long Island, NY to Gilbert and Helen (Mills) Ahlstrom.
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 14, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions with flaggers in place for various punchlist activities. ONEIDA COUNTY. Town of New Hartford: (D#264619) Route 8 over Oneida Street. Motorists will encounter striping work on Route 8. There will...
informnny.com
Scott Gray wins races in State Assembly ‘River District’
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country has a new State Assemblyman. Republican Scott Gray has been named the winner in the 116th State Assembly District Race, according to unofficial results from the New York State Board of Elections. Gray first announced his campaign to run for Assembly in...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Salvation Army seeks help with Red Kettle Campaign
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As inflation makes it so many don’t have spare change, will it be tougher to get spare change thrown into the Salvation Army’s red kettles?. The Watertown Salvation Army says the campaign is off to a slow start, but officials hope with the community’s help it can be a successful season.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve noticed Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and thought that shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s not. We asked who is paying the police officers and found out the eatery’s owners have hired the help...
wwnytv.com
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence “Larry” Edward Wright, 59, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (November 9, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Larry is survived by his beloved dog Lil’ Bit, brothers David (Jenary) Wright of Potsdam and Joseph (Shari) Wright of...
wwnytv.com
Bryan M. Ashley, 61, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Bryan M. Ashley, age 61, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of his family. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes, Ogdensburg. Bryan was born...
wwnytv.com
Margaret F. Bertram, 91, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Bertram, 91, of Co. Rt. 87, Mannsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 12, 2022, under the gracious care of Hospice Residence of Jefferson County. She was born November 23, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Hildred (Mills) Fleming. Margaret married Merrill E. Bertram...
wwnytv.com
Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Blakeslee, 69, of Commercial Street, passed away, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse, NY. Born on May 9, 1953 in Little Falls, NY, she was a daughter of John Robert Coffin, Sr., and Betty Ann Darling Coffin....
wwnytv.com
Man passes time by fixing all kinds of clocks
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?. Governor signs bill naming Route 283 ‘Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway’
wwnytv.com
Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Deborah A. Shettleton, 59, of Old State Road died peacefully on Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1963, in Carthage to the late Keith & Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton. Deborah was an only child, she graduated from Carthage High School in 1981.
wwnytv.com
Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis Mark O’Donnell, US Army, Retired, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital where he was on comfort care. A full obituary will be published soon. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home &...
wwnytv.com
Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away Saturday evening at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on November 2nd. Nick was born on February 6, 1971, in Rochester, NY, the son of Robert and...
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Comments / 3