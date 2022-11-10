ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
shefinds

4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!

There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.

