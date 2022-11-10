Read full article on original website
Related
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
TODAY.com
Amazon's secret outlet section dropped tons of holiday deals — 33 under $25
If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays are fast approaching! And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. But you — and your wallet — are...
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Eye Condition Is Reportedly Caused By Aging
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accomplished some extraordinary things in his lifetime. He built a company that at one point, was veering toward bankruptcy, and turned it into a trillion-dollar empire. Let’s also not forget that Bezos now owns one of the largest newspapers to date, The Washington Post, which he purchased for $250 million.
Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?
"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
retailbrew.com
Adore Me’s push to become eco-friendly isn’t landing with shoppers, but they’re doing it anyway
Intimate apparel brand Adore Me wasn’t founded with sustainability in mind. And the brand didn’t start thinking about its environmental footprint until 2019, when it was worth over $100 million in revenue. When it did begin to think about going green, it faced an unexpected challenge. “We’ve had…messaging...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Comments / 1