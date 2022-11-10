Read full article on original website
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center
WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt First Feud Revealed, WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans, Another Released Star Returns – News Bulletin – November 12, 2022
Bray Wyatt’s first feud back in WWE has been revealed, an update on WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 39, another released WWE star officially makes their return, and more!. It’s Saturday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for Saturday, 12 November, 2022.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
wrestletalk.com
Controversy Surrounding Released Star’s WWE Return
Another released WWE star made their return on last night’s (November 11) episode of SmackDown, when Sarah Logan returned to WWE. Sarah had been shown in vignettes hyping up the return of the Viking Raiders in recent weeks, and they finally made their mark on last night’s show.
