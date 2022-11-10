Read full article on original website
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Expect the unexpected in '(Not the Usual) Sights of Oregon City'
Ingrid Aubry's quirky 2023 calendar pairs iconic characters, familiar local sites Ingrid Aubry so loves her adopted hometown of Oregon City that she has been using her graphic design and photography skills to create Oregon City calendars for the last 15 years. Last year's calendar, devoted to "Historic Women of Oregon City," was not only successful, but also allowed Aubry to get "totally immersed in the research and stories these amazing women had to tell." In addition, that turned out to be "the beginning of my breakthrough in trying some new directions in my calendars," Aubry said. Her calendar...
Michael Allen Harrison's Christmas @ The Old Church
Michael Allen Harrison's Christmas @ The Old Church
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — The food events are nonstop this month and the weather forecast calls for a blessedly rain-free weekend. So make some room, because this week you have three food festivals to choose from, Disney On Ice, a film festival, a Veterans Day parade, a tea tour and even a Japanese anime showcase.
Jurassic Retreat in Washougal features life-sized dinosaurs
Since the house was built just two years ago, one buyer transformed it into a place not just for short-term renters wanting a fun stay, but for families in search of a unique home.
opb.org
How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years
Your browser does not support the audio element. A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor...
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
WWEEK
Geeking Out Over a Real-Life Portland Treasure Map
Today, I’m talking to my favorite histori-Oregonian, Doug Kenck Crispin, about this week’s choose-your-own-adventure cover package. Doug put this piece together with fellow histori-Oregonian JB Fisher, and if you haven’t already, you really should grab a physical copy of the issue before it’s quits the stands, because there is a literal, real-life, rich-stuff treasure map inside.
hereisoregon.com
Ring in the holidays from Ashland to Portland and Sisters to Seaside with these 2022 events
Community tree lightings, gatherings of carolers and tuba players and light parades are on Portland’s holiday calendar of community events. A few favorites that were absent or virtual during the pandemic have returned. The Cinnamon Bear Cruise will set sail again this year, and folks are welcome to join the festivities at the Providence Tree Festival and Portland’s tree lighting in Pioneer Courthouse Square. We’ve also rounded up favorite events from Seaside to Sisters to Gold Beach.
It’s here! 75-foot-tall Christmas tree arrives in downtown Portland
Santa Claus left the North Pole early Tuesday and headed to Portland to celebrate the city’s 75-foot Christmas Tree arriving in Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Portland’s government on verge of changing. What happens now?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, Portlanders voted to overhaul the city’s system of government. Charter reform measure 26-228 passed, convincingly showing that Portlanders are ready for a change to a system that most feel isn’t working. The basics: a total of 12 city commissioners will be elected from 4 districts in the city. They’ll […]
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Beaverton school board weighs tearing down historic building
The school district is looking to make room for the new Beaverton High School.Out with the old, historic buildings — in with the new? The Beaverton school board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting is set to consider taking the first step in what could result in the demolition of the historic Merle Davies Building next to Beaverton High School. Planning continues for district projects under the bond measure passed in May, which includes a completely new Beaverton High School building, next door to the existing building. To make room, the board is considering tearing down the former elementary school...
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Marianne Tormey turned 100 years old on Thursday and her family said they wanted to share her story with the community. KPTV reports Tormey has spent 71 years of her life in Oregon after she was born in Minnesota. Tormey has five sisters and four...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Voters in Oregon’s largest city ousted an incumbent and agreed to radically remake the city’s form of government and process for electing its leaders. Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024.
610KONA
Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure
Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
onekindesign.com
Tour this spectacular modern Scandinavian inspired house in Oregon
Ment Architecture in collaboration with Ironwood Homes has designed this striking modern Scandinavian-inspired house located in Stafford, a rural hamlet just south of Portland, Oregon. This 4,200-square-foot dwelling is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, including lush rolling fields and thick stands of Douglas Fir trees. The residence draws inspiration from the...
MAP: Here’s how each neighborhood voted in the Gonzalez-Hardesty race
Portland-city-commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalaez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Haredesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland.
