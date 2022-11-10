ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode

AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania

Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania

NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion

Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania

Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV

Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
PWMania

Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett

Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PEORIA, IL
PWMania

Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation

In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania

Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage

As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of...
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)

ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
ARLINGTON, TX
PWMania

Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More

It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PWMania

Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV

Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
PWMania

Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Offers Steve Austin Another WrestleMania Match

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring this year at WrestleMania 38, and WWE has reportedly offered him a second match. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in April to close out Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the match, reports surfaced about how Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to making similar appearances in the future.
PWMania

AEW Issues Press Release on Full Gear Airing at Movie Theaters Across North America

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING “AEW FULL GEAR” TO MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19. November 14, 2022 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions today announced that fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to experience the highly anticipated AEW: FULL GEAR pay-per-view in select movie theaters on Saturday, Nov. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
PWMania

Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
PWMania

Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)

Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.

