Lizzo's Love Is Blind TikToks Summed Up All Our Feelings About The Messy Third Season
Lizzo has some hot takes on the latest season of Love Is Blind, and she’s not holding back. Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3 aired its final two episodes on Nov. 9 and fans can’t stop talking about the drama that unfolded, and Lizzo herself is one of those vocal viewers. Not only is the “Truth Hurts” singer a fan, she dished out her true thoughts on the reality dating show over TikTok. Watch Lizzo’s TikTok reactions to the Love Is Blind finale for some truly hilarious commentary.
More Drama Is Coming With Love Is Blind Season 4
Season 3 of Love Is Blind may have just ended, but that only means it’s time to fill the pods with the next round of romantic hopefuls. Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for not just one, but two additional seasons all the way back in March 2022, so fans can rest assured knowing there is more of the hit reality series to come.
Millie Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Nancy & Steve Should Be Together — Here's Why
Millie Bobby Brown has officially entered the Stranger Things ship wars, revealing her hot take about the show’s back-and-forth love triangle. As the sci-fi hit approaches its final season, fans have divided themselves into two rival factions: Team Jancy (those who want Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler to end up together) and Team Stancy (those who think Nancy actually belongs with Steve Harrington). Well, now Brown has chosen her side, and her thoughts on the Nancy-Jonathan-Steve love triangle will definitely polarize Stranger Things fans even more.
Keke Palmer, The Funniest Person On Earth, Is Finally Going To Host SNL
What better way to ring in 2023 than with a thousand new memes? Thankfully, Keke Palmer is about to give us all just that, because the meme queen herself has been announced as the next Saturday Night Live host. Since pretty much everything Palmer does or says instantly becomes a viral sensation, there’s no question your next favorite GIFs, reactions, and sayings will be born during Keke Palmer’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut, so here’s when you should tune in to watch it.
The Crown Recreated So Many Princess Di Outfits In Season 5
The Crown is fictionalized, but roots its story in real-world details of the U.K. royal family. From historical events to the clothing of the time, the show works hard to get the details right. These Princess Diana outfits The Crown recreated for Season 5 absolutely nailed it.
Stormzy’s EMAs Mission To Get A Selfie With Taylor Is Inspiring
Stormzy had the best time at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, and that’s not just because he performed his hit song, “FIREBABE.” This year’s MTV EMAs took place on Sunday, Nov. 13., and Stormzy was announced ahead of time to appear at the show. The same couldn’t be said for Swift. Her attendance was kept under wraps until she arrived on the red carpet in a “bejeweled” dress. This news left Stormzy fanboying, and he quickly made it his mission to meet Swift by the end of the night.
Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled EMAs Dress Was So Bold
Proving that she does “polish up real nice,” Taylor Swift walked the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a bold dress that was seriously *bejeweled*. Not only was the ‘fit almost completely sheer, but the Midnights singer was swagged out in sparkling accessories.
Sooo, Can Jealousy Actually Make You Nauseous?
You know in Legally Blonde, when Vivian puts her hand — sparkling engagement ring and all — on Warner’s shoulder and Elle dies a little bit inside? Jealousy’s a b*tch, and it seems like Elle Woods isn’t the only blonde icon who knows it. In Taylor Swift’s song “Hits Different,” she sings about what it’s like to lose someone you love — reflecting on the drunken nights out with friends that often cushion a painful split. One lyric, in particular, has struck a chord with TikTok: “I pictured you with other girls in love / Then threw up on the street.” But can jealousy actually make you sick? Elite Daily asked an expert if you should need to stock up on Tums before watching your ex’s Instagram Stories.
Everything To Know About Namor From Black Panther 2
Like the first Black Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost entirely self-contained. The good guys barely interact with anyone outside their immediate circle; the new characters and antagonists aren’t from groups introduced in other Marvel films or TV series. However, now that Wakanda has made contact with the kingdom of Talokan, others may also. That bodes well for Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor in Black Panther 2 and certainly deserves a more significant MCU presence.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Is Proud To Be In The Dad Era Of His Career
Netflix’s new holiday movie Christmas With You hinges on the premise of a longstanding celebrity striving to remain relevant. So, it’s weirdly meta to be asking one of the stars of the film, Freddie Prinze Jr., how he feels about his own career evolution as he’s gone from playing the hot high school heartthrob to the supportive (and still hot) parent. Luckily, Prinze Jr. is more than game to discuss his latest career era and how he’s getting introduced to Gen Z audiences.
Cardi Got Real About The Toll Takeoff's Death Has Taken On Her In An Emotional Tribute
After Migos rapper Takeoff died at the start of November, plenty of music’s biggest stars opened up about the devastating loss, and one of the most emotional tributes came from Takeoff’s close friend and frequent collaborator Cardi B. On Nov. 12, the day of Takeoff’s funeral, Cardi took to social media to share her feelings in the tough time. To get the full picture of the terrible loss, read Cardi B’s Instagram tribute to Takeoff following his death.
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
Rihanna Reportedly Wants More Kids With A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky falling in love after being friends for years might be everyone’s favorite love story. A$AP confirmed their relationship in April 2021, and by May 2022, the couple had welcomed their first child. And it sounds like they’re open to expanding their family more. On Nov. 11, Entertainment Tonight reported that Rihanna wants more kids with A$AP.
Taylor Swift’s Midnights Merch Shop Includes The “Bejeweled” Bracelet
Taylor Swift dropped her new album Midnights as if she were Santa, bringing a little magic into our homes and swiftly disappearing back into the starry night. In addition to plenty of new hits, the mastermind also dreamed up new album merch that’s perfect for holiday gifting this year. From apparel, accessories, and home decor, the aesthetic of the new items takes on the moody 1970s vibe of the album art and include plenty of references to her lyrics, naturally. Here’s all the must-haves from Taylor Swift’s Midnights merch store.
Here’s Kendall Jenner’s 11-Minute Ab Workout, According To TikTok
Keeping up with the Kardashians may mean keeping up with their workout routines as well. You often see both the Kardashians and Jenners exercising in their home gyms on The Kardashians, which may be all the motivation you need to establish an at-home routine of your own. Well, TikTok is the go-to place to find it. On the FYP, you can find all the moves for Kim Kardashian’s ab workout and Khloe Kardashian’s HIIT routine. Some TikTokers have even been trying out Kendall Jenner’s 11-minute ab workout, and the results are impressive AF.
