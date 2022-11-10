Nyckoles Harbor Talks Recruitment

South Carolina target Nyckoles Harbor spoke with On3's Chad Simmons about where things stand in his recruitment.

Edge rusher and tight end prospect Nyckoles Harbor may be the biggest name left on the recruiting trail. Harbor has kept things close to the vest, weighing out his options and just recently beginning to narrow down his schools.

He sat down with On3's Chad Simmons a few days ago to discuss his recruitment. In the interview, Harbor seemed to be down to Michigan, South Carolina, LSU, Miami, and Maryland.

The DMV product lists Michigan and South Carolina as his top two schools ; Harbor has been on official visits to both places, enjoying his time on the campuses. He confirmed the other three would likely get official visits in the coming months.

Simmons noted that he currently feels that Michigan is trending for Habor. They are closer to his hometown and have an impressive program under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

However, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has made a lasting impression . Harbor routinely says that he was initially surprised by Beamer, laughing that he thought Beamer was a graduate assistant.

That inkling quickly vanished as he saw how everyone around the team and university stands behind Beamer. Harbor wants to play for a steady program that can win, and he seems to think the Gamecocks can do that.

"Young, impressive head coach. Coach Beamer, everybody’s believing in what he’s saying, what he’s doing. You could just see how the team and the whole state of South Carolina, or the whole Gamecocks nation, just rise behind him. It’s a fuel to an unlimited fire that they have, and I’ve just been very impressed in them, especially with the recruiting class. Grayson (Howard), he’s always texting me. We’re always texting each other. He wants me to come so bad.

Simmons prodded Harbor on where he stood, asking him point-blank where things are currently. The Maryland native confirmed things are still developing, and he doesn't want to rush into things.

"It’s real close. I’m a guy that makes sure that he wants to know where he’s going and that he wants to be very, very, very happy about his decision"

