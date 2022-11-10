ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

By Ryan Hughes
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTrhd_0j6VgHPN00

NJ candidate Tim Alexander speaks out about bias crime 02:22

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.

As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican.

"I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this kind of encapsulates exactly what I talked about on the campaign trail."

Alexander was running to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, but on Election Night, investigators say stuffed dolls hanging in rope nooses were found above one of his campaign signs in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.

"We can't express our dislike for a candidate without going to the most extreme measures," Alexander said.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video they claim shows a woman getting out of a dark-colored car and hanging the stuffed dolls from a tree.

"Just sending that message of hate and divide, again, I think that is something that our leadership holds responsible or should be held responsible for," Alexander said.

Van Drew released a statement Thursday saying, "the incident that took place is completely unacceptable behavior. There is no place for hate in our country, especially in South Jersey."

"I do want accountability," Alexander said, and quite honestly, I just want, at some point, the person to stand up, in court, under oath, and say I did this and this is why I did it."

The Middle Township Police Department said Thursday there are no updates on the case, and the mayor condemned the hate crime.

Anyone who may recognize the woman or car is urged to call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office or Middle Township police.

Comments / 31

David Stout
3d ago

Where his is proof that it was done by another race for all you know it could of been done by his own race

Reply(2)
5
Yeah...right
3d ago

A Karen was seen on camera. And white America...conservative white America in particular...will STILL downplay this.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat

Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Major N.J. lobbying firm now known as The Zita Group

One of Trenton’s top lobbying firms is rebranding. The Kaufman Zita Group will now be known as The Zita Group to reflect the retirement of longtime partner Adam Kaufman one year ago. The firm is headed by Patrizia “Trish” Zita, a former Assembly research associate in the 1990s and...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. still has COVID-19. Why push testing into the background? | Editorial

Just when you thought controversies over COVID-19 vaccines were dying down comes a reality check:. A lawsuit just filed by an unvaccinated ex-worker at a Cape May County facility exposes ongoing policy battles. Kuan Bowleg, who was fired from his job at the Woodbine Developmental Center, contends the state terminated him unfairly for refusing to get the vaccine for religious reasons.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Doug Mastriano concedes to Josh Shapiro in Pa. governor race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded the race to Democrat Josh Shapiro on Sunday. Shapiro was projected as the winner late Tuesday night, and currently has about a 750,000 vote lead over Mastriano with 98% of the vote counted.In his statement on Twitter, Mastriano said in part: "I look to the challenges ahead.  Josh Shapiro will be our next governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray he leads well."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Democratic gubernatorial winners in swing states have message for national party

 (CNN) -- Two Democrats who won gubernatorial races in the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania delivered similar messages to their national party on Sunday, saying their keen focus on kitchen table issues helped them secure their wins."I can tell you we stayed focused on the fundamentals, right, whether it's fixing the damn roads or making sure our kids are back on track after an incredible disruption in their learning, or just simply solving problems and being honest with the people," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."CNN projected that Whitmer will win a second term by defeating GOP challenger...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
CBS Philly

Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

N.J.’s new congressional map is looking pretty sturdy for Democrats

Going into this year’s midterm election, one of the biggest open questions in New Jersey politics was how the state’s new congressional map would hold up. Drawn by Democrats on the Congressional Redistricting Commission, the map aimed to make nine safe seats for Democrats, two (mostly) safe seats for Republicans, and one highly competitive district.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard

This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insidernj.com

New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

So much was on the line in last week’s elections. I count myself as someone who could easily be disillusioned by politics, but I’m not. I don’t have that luxury. I’m the child of a single mother who works for a staffing agency. When I went to vote last week, I was thinking of my mother and her struggles as a temp worker.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy