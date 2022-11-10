Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

NJ candidate Tim Alexander speaks out about bias crime 02:22

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.

As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican.

"I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this kind of encapsulates exactly what I talked about on the campaign trail."

Alexander was running to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, but on Election Night, investigators say stuffed dolls hanging in rope nooses were found above one of his campaign signs in the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.

"We can't express our dislike for a candidate without going to the most extreme measures," Alexander said.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video they claim shows a woman getting out of a dark-colored car and hanging the stuffed dolls from a tree.

"Just sending that message of hate and divide, again, I think that is something that our leadership holds responsible or should be held responsible for," Alexander said.

Van Drew released a statement Thursday saying, "the incident that took place is completely unacceptable behavior. There is no place for hate in our country, especially in South Jersey."

"I do want accountability," Alexander said, and quite honestly, I just want, at some point, the person to stand up, in court, under oath, and say I did this and this is why I did it."

The Middle Township Police Department said Thursday there are no updates on the case, and the mayor condemned the hate crime.

Anyone who may recognize the woman or car is urged to call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office or Middle Township police.