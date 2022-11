Brush fire breaks out in Medford, New Jersey 00:21

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.