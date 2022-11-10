Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
villages-news.com
Overcrowding in The Villages
They need to stop building. I agree with the lady who said The Villages are not giving us anything but new homes and overcrowding stores and restaurants and squares and it is definitely not helping the condition of the roads in The Villages itself. Sharon Marella. Village of Gilchrist.
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
villages-news.com
Wildwood needs roadway improvements due to housing and retail growth
A large residential and commercial project planned on the northwest corner of county roads 466A and 462 will require major traffic improvements for the heavily traveled intersection. Wildwood commissioners Monday approved an agreement with Turkey Run, LLC, that calls for the developer to share the cost of those improvements. “We’re...
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
villages-news.com
Killdeer Enjoying Beautiful Morning Weather At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This colorful little killdeer was seen enjoying the beautiful morning weather at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
villages-news.com
Adult pool slated for refurbishment in Village of Collier
The Village of Collier Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment on Monday, Nov. 28 and is projected to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 17. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Big...
villages-news.com
Stunning Sunrise At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Check out this stunning sunrise at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
Villages Daily Sun
Bishop candidates meet parishioners in The Villages
The Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida is looking for a new bishop to lead it, and the three candidates seeking the position dropped by St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages on Tuesday to introduce themselves to parishioners and the community. St. George Episcopal was the second stop of a...
villages-news.com
Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors
Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
villages-news.com
Fleeing driver nabbed at Wawa after leading police on chase at 100 mph
A fleeing driver was nabbed at a Wawa gas station and convenience store after leading police on a chase at 100 miles per hour. Christopher R. Henderson, 35, of Dunnellon, was at the wheel of a 2020 GMC pickup at 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henderson’s vehicle accelerated to 100 mph when he ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages. He eventually pulled over at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
Florida Governor DeSantis Announces Hurricane Nicole Roadway Repairs Completed In Record Time
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida on Thursday morning, destroying portions of A1A and multiple structures. On Saturday, just three days later, the roadways are repaired. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of all sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A with the Florida Department
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville continues two rezoning requests amid public outcry
BROOKSVILLE — Efforts to build multi-family housing in Brooksville drew considerable public opposition on Nov. 7. SH Ventures’ effort to rezone 119.8 acres on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard and east of U.S. 41 would allow for the development in six pods of up to 222 single-family detached homes located in four of the pods and 72 townhomes in two of the pods. The total number of residential units requested is 294.
First Coast News
Putnam County neighborhood flooded out during Tropical Storm Nicole
Some of the neighbors have their sewer systems turned off after the storm. It's part of living on the river, but it's still causing a struggle.
fox35orlando.com
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
