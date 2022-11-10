Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
wearegreenbay.com
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Titletown’s ice skating rink opens for the season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your friends together and lace up the skates; the ice skating rink inside Titletown is now open for the season. According to Titletown’s website, daily skate passes go for $8, and rental skates cost $5. Those interested in a skating pass for the season can purchase one for $80.
doorcountydailynews.com
Mustang on the loose in Door County
"Guess you better slow down" is both a song lyric and important advice to know when it comes to mustangs, especially for the one that is currently on the loose in Door County. The Door County Sheriff's Department was notified just after 2 p.m. on Sunday of the news of a loose horse near Bay Shore Drive in the Town of Sevastopol. According to the department's Facebook post at around 7 p.m., the horse, which the owner identified as a wild mustang, entered the Bay of Green Bay and swam from Bay Shore Drive to Potawatomi State Park. The horse exited the water and continued running around Grondin Road, Duluth Avenue, County S, and Wilson Road.
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. - Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people displaced following house fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Alabama Ave. around 1:43 p.m. Saturday. Crews could see smoke coming from the building. A fire in the stairwell was quickly extinguished. Two dogs died due to smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters took about...
wearegreenbay.com
Stuffing recipe from Biebel’s Catering
(WFRV) – It’s a side dish that often steals the show on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re in need of a great recipe, Heather Ohde from Biebel’s Catering & Rental visited Local 5 Live with one you can try this holiday season. Biebel’s Catering Stuffing recipe:
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Shari
Meet Shari, a 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!. This sweet girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Arkansas. Shari weighs 19lbs and loves cuddles, walks, and squeaky toys. Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped,...
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Bellevue exploding with construction
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The village of Bellevue is going through a growth spurt. The area around Costco is about to explode with new businesses. “The village has been in negotiations with land owners in that area for quite some time,” said the village’s Director of Community Development, Andrew Vissers.
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
Comments / 0