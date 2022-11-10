Read full article on original website
Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood. In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing. The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:. 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. 6900...
Chicago man arrested in DeKalb for murder of another man: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on the city's South Side. According to police, the shooting occurred November 3, 2022, in the 8300 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. On Sunday, 29-year-old Keith Williams was...
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
Chicago police warn residents of Back of the Yards about burglar breaking into homes
CHICAGO - Chicago police want residents of the Back of the Yards neighborhood to be on the lookout for a burglar. Police said the man has broken into at least two homes and stolen stuff. The two robberies occurred on the night of November 5th into the morning of November...
15-year-old boy shot in alley on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley on Chicago's South Side Sunday. At about 5:57 p.m., the teen was in an alley in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. He was transported...
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired near Yorktown Center shopping mall
LOMBARD, Ill. - Lombard police determined there was no active threat to the community after investigating a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., the Village of Lombard issued an alert on its social media platforms stating that officers were in the parking...
North Side crime: 3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago's Rogers Park
The three men were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking at least 5 firearms
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking at least five firearms. Roberto Prieto, 34, pled guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June. According to prosecutors, in June 2020 and July 2021, Prieto offered firearms...
Mr. Dad's Father's Club gives away free coats in 3 South Side communities
A community group is hopping around the South Side Saturday to give away free coats to those in need. Mr. Dad's Father's Club will be in Roseland, Englewood and Auburn Gresham to give away donations.
Oak Park swears in new police chief — and she's already making history
OAK PARK, Ill. - The village of Oak Park has sworn in its new police chief, and she is already making history. However, she isn't new to the department. She has served in various roles on the force for the last two decades. Chief Shatonya Johnson, who grew up on...
Memorial honoring Highland Park shooting victims officially opens
A temporary memorial honoring those killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting opens Friday. The memorial is located right next to city hall and the library. Flowers will be provided for the community to pay their respects.
Cook County prosecutors undecided on new R. Kelly trial
Cook County prosecutors on Monday asked for more time to decide on whether to prosecute R&B star R. Kelly on sexual abuse charges involving four Chicago-area women.
Man with ties to Illinois considered person of interest in dating app crime
RACINE, Wisco. - The Racine, Wisconsin Police Department is warning women to look out for one man on the dating apps. Police say 52-year-old Timothy Olson is a person of interest in one of their cases. The criminal complaint says he met a woman on Match. She told police the...
Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting two people in South Chicago in July. Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South...
New video shows Chicago cops chasing, opening fire on gunman who shot off-duty officer
CHICAGO — Newly released video shows a Chicago police officer firing at an SUV with heavily tinted windows that was wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Irving Park in September. Every Woman Should Have It In Her Jewelry CollectionOak&Luna|. The officer and his partner had stopped...
'Harry Potter: Magic at Play' opens in Chicago
Privet Drive, the Forbidden Forest, and the Dungeons of Hogwarts are in Chicago as this city becomes the center of the wizarding world.
They are decking the halls at Morton Arboretum.
Start checking off you gift list now at The Morton Arboretum store. They have unique gifts that include an ornament to celebrate their centennial. Tim McGill did some shopping for the Good Day Chicago anchors today.
PAWS Chicago hosting 21st annual Fur Ball
Time for a furry and fancy celebration. PAWS Chicago hosted the 21st annual Fur Ball Friday night - a pet friendly black-tie gala to raise money for homeless animals.
What these Chicago women are making will warm your heart
In the back of a Hegewisch bar is a bit of magic, as a group of women who met on Facebook are turning thousands of plastic bags into sleeping mats for the homeless.
