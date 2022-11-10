ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

HS football state playoff games moved to avoid inclement weather

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f93kX_0j6VehEZ00

(WPRI) – In an attempt to avoid rain on Friday night, many area high schools adjusted start times for their state playoff games. Below is the new schedule for this weekend:

R.I. Division 1

Friday 2 p.m. – North Kingstown at La Salle

Friday 2 p.m. – Central at Hendricken

R.I. Division 2

Friday 2 p.m. – Westerly at St. Raphael

Friday 7 p.m. – Cranston West at Portsmouth

R.I. Division 3

Friday 6 p.m. – West Warwick at Middletown

Saturday 1:30 p.m. – Rogers at Moses Brown

R.I. Division 4

Friday 2 p.m. – EWG at Smithfield

Friday 5 p.m. – Davies at Central Falls

Massachusetts Division 2

Friday 5 p.m. – Bishop Feehan at Reading Memorial

Massachusetts Division 3

Friday 6:30 p.m. – Billerica Memorial at North Attleboro

WPRI 12 News

Moses Brown stays perfect, advances to D3 Super Bowl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Moses Brown completed an undefeated regular season and the perfect streak has continued into the playoffs with the Quakers punching their ticket to the Division III Super Bowl with a convincing 35-14 win over Rogers. Moses Brown will play Middletown for the title.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WPRI 12 News

10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
PROVIDENCE, RI
